It is formatted as MM-DD-YYYY when it should be YYYY-MM-DD
You have already asked this - PHP Format Dates with fgetcsv
The last reply was waiting for your current code to help with an error you were getting.
okay, american date format. The DateTime parser should understand it then.
date_format(date_create($input),'Y-m-d')
EDIT: Woops. parameters around the wrong way.
Does placement matter or can I place it anywhere?
date_format returns a string. So… you can put it anywhere a string would normally go…
Could that replace…
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', $row[4]);
$row[4] is (presumably) a string. So it could replace that, yes.
Notice : Undefined variable: input in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 21
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format(date_create($input),'Y-m-d'));
so… replace $input with the thing you’re trying to convert…
(I mean… come on, put a modicum of effort in here, man.)
I’m trying lol.
I also get this error when it imports:
Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1048 Column ‘id’ cannot be null in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php:48 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php(48): PDOStatement->execute() #1 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 48
Yet the column
id is marked NOT NULL? What does this mean?
well, it looks like one of your CSV rows has a null value in its first column?
Does the CSV happen to have a blank line at the bottom?
Yeah it did, but now I’m back to this:
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format(date_create($row[4]),'Y-m-d'));
Notice : Only variables should be passed by reference in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 21
Is it being referenced incorrectly?
eh, no, it’s a strict type notice because i’m being lazy.
What it wants you to do is separate this one line into two:
$dateObj = date_create($row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format($dateObj,'Y-m-d'));
annoying bit of nagware, imo.
I still get it?
$date = date_create($row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format($date,'Y-m-d'));
Notice : Only variables should be passed by reference in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 22
Oh sorry, now it wants you to do the same thing, but to the date_format function.
So… this?
$dateformat = date_format('Y-m-d');
$date = date_create($row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format($date,$dateformat));
not quite.
$date = date_create($row[4]);
$dfStr = date_format($date,'Y-m-d');
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', $dfStr);
That did it.
Is there a way to tell the script to skip null lines or do I have to open the file in a text editor and delete the null lines it contains every time before upload?
check to see if $row[0] is an empty string.
I added this:
if($row[0] == NULL) {
continue;
}
and it appeared to work. I even went back and added a blank line on purpose to test it and I got no errors.