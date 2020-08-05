PHP Format Dates with fgetcsv

#11

It is formatted as MM-DD-YYYY when it should be YYYY-MM-DD

#12

You have already asked this - PHP Format Dates with fgetcsv

The last reply was waiting for your current code to help with an error you were getting.

#13

okay, american date format. The DateTime parser should understand it then.
date_format(date_create($input),'Y-m-d')

EDIT: Woops. parameters around the wrong way.

#14

Does placement matter or can I place it anywhere?

#15

date_format returns a string. So… you can put it anywhere a string would normally go…

#16

Could that replace…

$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', $row[4]);
#17

$row[4] is (presumably) a string. So it could replace that, yes.

#18

Notice : Undefined variable: input in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 21

$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format(date_create($input),'Y-m-d'));
#19

so… replace $input with the thing you’re trying to convert…

(I mean… come on, put a modicum of effort in here, man.)

#20

I’m trying lol.

I also get this error when it imports:

Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1048 Column ‘id’ cannot be null in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php:48 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php(48): PDOStatement->execute() #1 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 48

Yet the column id is marked NOT NULL? What does this mean?

image
image838×44 6.81 KB

#21

well, it looks like one of your CSV rows has a null value in its first column?
Does the CSV happen to have a blank line at the bottom?

#22

Yeah it did, but now I’m back to this:

$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format(date_create($row[4]),'Y-m-d'));

Notice : Only variables should be passed by reference in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 21

Is it being referenced incorrectly?

#23

eh, no, it’s a strict type notice because i’m being lazy.

What it wants you to do is separate this one line into two:

$dateObj = date_create($row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format($dateObj,'Y-m-d'));

annoying bit of nagware, imo.

#24

I still get it?

$date = date_create($row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format($date,'Y-m-d'));

Notice : Only variables should be passed by reference in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 22

#25

Oh sorry, now it wants you to do the same thing, but to the date_format function.

#26

So… this?

$dateformat = date_format('Y-m-d');
$date = date_create($row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format($date,$dateformat));
#27

not quite.

$date = date_create($row[4]);
$dfStr = date_format($date,'Y-m-d');
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', $dfStr);
#28

That did it.

Is there a way to tell the script to skip null lines or do I have to open the file in a text editor and delete the null lines it contains every time before upload?

#29

check to see if $row[0] is an empty string.

#30

I added this:

if($row[0] == NULL) {
     continue;
}

and it appeared to work. I even went back and added a blank line on purpose to test it and I got no errors.