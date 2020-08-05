PHP Format Dates with fgetcsv

PHP
I get the following error when I replace the code:

Fatal error: 

Uncaught Error: Call to a member function format() on bool in 
C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php:20 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in 
C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 20
Show us the current version of your code?

Sorry for the long awaited reply.

Here is my current script:

<?php

include('dbconnect.php');

if(isset($_POST['btn_upload'])){
	$filename = $_FILES['file']['tmp_name'];
	$file = fopen($filename,"r");


	// Read and throw away the header row
	fgetcsv($file);

	$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO invoices (id, Invoice_Number, Customer_Number, Customer_Name, Invoice_Date, Sales_Order_Number, Sales_Amount, Progress_Billing, Extra_Charge_Amount, Tax_Amount, Invoice_Amount, Writeoff_Amount, Paid_Amount, Balance_Due, Use_Tax, Tax_Stat, Salesperson_1, Comm_Rate_1, Salesperson_2, Comm_Rate_2, Salesperson_3, Comm_Rate_3, Deposit_Applied, Sales_Tax_Codes, Sales_Tax_Amounts, Customer_Address1, Customer_Address2, Customer_City, Customer_State, Customer_Zip, Customer_Country) VALUES (:id, :Invoice_Number, :Customer_Number, :Customer_Name, :Invoice_Date, :Sales_Order_Number, :Sales_Amount, :Progress_Billing, :Extra_Charge_Amount, :Tax_Amount, :Invoice_Amount, :Writeoff_Amount, :Paid_Amount, :Balance_Due, :Use_Tax, :Tax_Stat, :Salesperson_1, :Comm_Rate_1, :Salesperson_2, :Comm_Rate_2, :Salesperson_3, :Comm_Rate_3, :Deposit_Applied, :Sales_Tax_Codes, :Sales_Tax_Amounts, :Customer_Address1, :Customer_Address2, :Customer_City, :Customer_State, :Customer_Zip, :Customer_Country)");

	while (! feof($file)) {
  		$row = fgetcsv($file);
			$stmt->bindParam(':id', $row[0]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Number', $row[1]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Number', $row[2]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Name', $row[3]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', $row[4]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Order_Number', $row[5]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Amount', $row[6]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Progress_Billing', $row[7]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Extra_Charge_Amount', $row[8]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Tax_Amount', $row[9]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Amount', $row[10]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Writeoff_Amount', $row[11]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Paid_Amount', $row[12]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':Balance_Due', $row[13]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Use_Tax', $row[14]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Tax_Stat', $row[15]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_1', $row[16]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_1', $row[17]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_2', $row[18]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_2', $row[19]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Salesperson_3', $row[20]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Comm_Rate_3', $row[21]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Deposit_Applied', $row[22]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Tax_Codes', $row[23]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Sales_Tax_Amounts', $row[24]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Address1', $row[25]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Address2', $row[26]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_City', $row[27]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_State', $row[28]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Zip', $row[29]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':Customer_Country', $row[30]);
  		$stmt->execute();

}

	fclose($file);
	header("Location: ../invoices_list.php");
}

if(isset($_POST['btn_back'])) {
	header("Location: ../invoices_list.php");
}

?>
What format is that? Your definiton is ambiguous.

It is formatted as MM-DD-YYYY when it should be YYYY-MM-DD

You have already asked this - PHP Format Dates with fgetcsv

The last reply was waiting for your current code to help with an error you were getting.

okay, american date format. The DateTime parser should understand it then.
date_format(date_create($input),'Y-m-d')

EDIT: Woops. parameters around the wrong way.

Does placement matter or can I place it anywhere?

#15

date_format returns a string. So… you can put it anywhere a string would normally go…

#16

Could that replace…

$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', $row[4]);
$row[4] is (presumably) a string. So it could replace that, yes.

#18

Notice : Undefined variable: input in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 21

$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format(date_create($input),'Y-m-d'));
so… replace $input with the thing you’re trying to convert…

(I mean… come on, put a modicum of effort in here, man.)

I’m trying lol.

I also get this error when it imports:

Fatal error : Uncaught PDOException: SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1048 Column ‘id’ cannot be null in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php:48 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php(48): PDOStatement->execute() #1 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 48

Yet the column id is marked NOT NULL? What does this mean?

well, it looks like one of your CSV rows has a null value in its first column?
Does the CSV happen to have a blank line at the bottom?

#22

Yeah it did, but now I’m back to this:

$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format(date_create($row[4]),'Y-m-d'));

Notice : Only variables should be passed by reference in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 21

Is it being referenced incorrectly?

eh, no, it’s a strict type notice because i’m being lazy.

What it wants you to do is separate this one line into two:

$dateObj = date_create($row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format($dateObj,'Y-m-d'));

annoying bit of nagware, imo.

I still get it?

$date = date_create($row[4]);
$stmt->bindParam(':Invoice_Date', date_format($date,'Y-m-d'));

Notice : Only variables should be passed by reference in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\import.php on line 22

Oh sorry, now it wants you to do the same thing, but to the date_format function.