PHP Form wont write to DB - Where am i going wrong?

Hi All

Im stuck on a form that wont submit to the db. At the end of the PHP code i get a “Something went wrong. Please try again later.” which is just before the closing statement.

I’ve been over the code so many times but i cant see the wood through the trees anymore. Please could someone cast their eye over this to see what i’m missing… Nothing shows up in the PHP logs either?

<?php // Include config file require_once "includes/db_conn.php"; // Define variables and initialize with empty values $name = $contactno = $email = $whatservice = $make = $mdl = $engine = $fueltype = ""; $name_err = $contactno_err = $email_err = $whatservice_err = $make_err = $mdl_err = $engine_err = $fueltype_err = ""; // Processing form data when form is submitted if ($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") { if (isset($_POST['name'])) { $name = $_POST['name']; } if (isset($_POST['contactno'])) { $contactno = $_POST['contactno']; } if (isset($_POST['email'])) { $email = $_POST['email']; } if (isset($_POST['whatservice'])) { $whatservice = $_POST['whatservice']; } if (isset($_POST['make'])) { $make = $_POST['make']; } if (isset($_POST['mdl'])) { $mdl = $_POST['mdl']; } if (isset($_POST['engine'])) { $engine = $_POST['engine']; } if (isset($_POST['fueltype'])) { $fueltype = $_POST['fueltype']; } // Check input errors before inserting in database if (empty($name_err) && empty($contactno_err) && empty($email_err) && empty($engine_err)) { // Prepare an insert statement $sql = "INSERT INTO svcenq (name, contactno, email, whatservice, make, mdl, engine, fueltype) VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)"; if ($stmt = mysqli_prepare($con, $sql)) { // Bind variables to the prepared statement as parameters mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "ssssssss", $param_name, $param_contactno, $param_email, $param_whatservice, $param_make, $param_mdl, $param_engine, $param_fueltype); // Set parameters $param_name = $name; $param_contactno = $contactno; $param_email = $email; $param_whatservice = $whatservice; $param_make = $make; $param_mdl = $mdl; $param_engine = $engine; $param_fueltype = $fueltype; // Attempt to execute the prepared statement if (mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt)) { echo "Record created successfully"; //Redirect to landing page header("location: index.php"); exit(); } else { echo "Something went wrong. Please try again later."; } } // Close statement mysqli_stmt_close($stmt); } // Close connection mysqli_close($con); } ?>