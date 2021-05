PHP form seems to have update issues

Can you give a bit more detail on what it does? That is, how far through does it get before it fails? Do you get any error messages? The old-style PHP mail() function doesn’t get a lot of love on here, people usually suggest using something like PHPMailer because it is more reliable and more capable.

That said, you might find that your mail server is getting upset when you try to send the email from the address that the person puts on the form. Most mail servers are configured to only send mail from domains that they are configured to send, otherwise it’s a thing called “Open Relay”. You could just change this line

$headers = "From: $email\r

" .

to use an email address that your server is configured for, just by getting rid of the variable name:

$headers = "From: myaddress@mydomain.com\r

" .

As I have no clue how php works,

I suspect you may have some reading to do. It doesn’t seem reasonable to expect to troubleshoot some code like this in a language you are not familiar with.