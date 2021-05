PHP form seems to have update issues

for some reason this form stopped working a while ago. As I have no clue how php works, someone said I should add a “from” field. No idea how to, so if anyone can help me out here or point to an already existing code that would have the same result, great! This is the code:

<?php $ip = $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']; // get ip to short variable name for logging purposes $to = "mail@mywebsite.com"; $subject= "order home delivery via website"; $name = $_POST['name']; $phone = $_POST['phone']; $email = $_POST['email']; $street = $_POST['street']; $city = $_POST['city']; $date = $_POST['date']; $delivery = $_POST['delivery']; $falafel = $_POST['falafel']; $remarks = $_POST['remarks']; $message = " Name: $name Phone: $phone Email: $email Address: $street, $city Time of delivery: $date Delivery: $delivery Book: $book Order: $falafel Remarks: $remarks "; $mime_boundary="==Multipart_Boundary_x".md5(mt_rand())."x"; $headers = "From: $email\r

" . "MIME-Version: 1.0\r

" . "Content-Type: multipart/mixed;\r

" . " boundary=\"{$mime_boundary}\""; $message = "This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



" . "--{$mime_boundary}

" . "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=\"iso-8859-1\"

" . "Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



" . $message . "



"; foreach($_FILES as $userfile) { $tmp_name = $userfile['tmp_name']; $type = $userfile['type']; $name = $userfile['name']; $size = $userfile['size']; if (file_exists($tmp_name)) { if(is_uploaded_file($tmp_name)) { $file = fopen($tmp_name,'rb'); $data = fread($file,filesize($tmp_name)); fclose($file); $data = chunk_split(base64_encode($data)); } $message .= "--{$mime_boundary}

" . "Content-Type: {$type};

" . " name=\"{$name}\"

" . "Content-Disposition: attachment;

" . " filename=\"{$fileatt_name}\"

" . "Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



" . $data . "



"; } } $message.="--{$mime_boundary}--

"; if (mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers)) echo "<b>Thanks for your order.</b><br>It will be processed very shortly, so I will get back to you soon.<br>Please stay healthy in the meantime. <br> <br> <br><blockquote class='bordered layout-2'><b>This was your order:</b> <br> <br>$name <br>$street, $city <br>$phone - $email <br> <br>$book <br> <br>$delivery <br>delivery time: $date <br> <br>$falafel <br> <br>Remarks:<br>$remarks</blockquote> <br> <br><a href='https://mywebsite.com/home-delivery.php' class='btn btn-outline-maincolor'>Missed something - go back</a> "; else echo "Your order has not been processed.<br>Please try again, filling in all fields.<br><a href='https://mywebsite.com/home-delivery.php'>» go back</a>"; ?>

Can anyone let me know what I should have to add where to make it work again, please? Thanks.