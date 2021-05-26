PHP form not working after update

Again there is a mail form script that does not work again after updating php.

What should be changed, please?

<script> $(document).keypress( function(event){ if (event.which == '13') { event.preventDefault(); } }); $(".custom-upload").each(function() { var uploadForm = $(this); var uploadInput = $(this).find('#chooseFile'); $(uploadInput).bind('change', function () { var filename = $(uploadInput).val(); if (/^\s*$/.test(filename)) { $(uploadForm).find(".file-upload").removeClass('active'); $(uploadForm).find("#noFile").text("No file chosen..."); } else { $(uploadForm).find(".file-upload").addClass('active'); $(uploadForm).find("#noFile").text(filename.replace("C:\\fakepath\\", "")); } }); }); </script>

<?php $ip = $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']; // get ip to short variable name for logging purposes $to = "my@website.com"; $subject= "inschrijving op de website"; $name = $_POST['name']; $phone = $_POST['phone']; $email = $_POST['email']; $website = $_POST['website']; $beschrijving = $_POST['beschrijving']; $socialURL = $_POST['socialURL']; $cmname = $_POST['cmname']; $faciliteit = $_POST['faciliteit']; $add = $_POST['add']; $city = $_POST['city']; $zip = $_POST['zip']; $keywords1 = $_POST['keywords1']; $keywords2 = $_POST['keywords2']; $keywords3 = $_POST['keywords3']; $keywords4 = $_POST['keywords4']; $keywords5 = $_POST['keywords5']; $keywords6 = $_POST['keywords6']; $prijslijst = $_POST['prijslijst']; $openingsuren = $_POST['openingsuren']; $klikbaar = $_POST['klikbaar']; $socialFB = $_POST['socialFB']; $socialTW = $_POST['socialTW']; $socialIN = $_POST['socialIN']; $socialGP = $_POST['socialGP']; $opmerking = $_POST['opmerking']; $message = " Faciliteit: $faciliteit Naam bedrijf: $cmname Adres: $add, $zip $city Beschrijving: $beschrijving Video: $socialURL Kernwoorden: $keywords1 $keywords2 $keywords3 $keywords4 $keywords5 $keywords6 Prijslijst: $prijslijst Openklikbare tekst: $klikbaar Contactpersoon: $name Telefoon: $phone Email: $email Website: $website Openingsuren: $openingsuren Facebook: $socialFB Instagram: $socialIN Twitter: $socialTW Google Plus: $socialGP Verdere opmerkingen: $opmerking "; $mime_boundary="==Multipart_Boundary_x".md5(mt_rand())."x"; $headers = "From: $email\r

" . "MIME-Version: 1.0\r

" . "Content-Type: multipart/mixed;\r

" . " boundary=\"{$mime_boundary}\""; $message = "This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



" . "--{$mime_boundary}

" . "Content-Type: text/plain; charset=\"iso-8859-1\"

" . "Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



" . $message . "



"; foreach($_FILES as $userfile) { $tmp_name = $userfile['tmp_name']; $type = $userfile['type']; $name = $userfile['name']; $size = $userfile['size']; if (file_exists($tmp_name)) { if(is_uploaded_file($tmp_name)) { $file = fopen($tmp_name,'rb'); $data = fread($file,filesize($tmp_name)); fclose($file); $data = chunk_split(base64_encode($data)); } $message .= "--{$mime_boundary}

" . "Content-Type: {$type};

" . " name=\"{$name}\"

" . "Content-Disposition: attachment;

" . " filename=\"{$fileatt_name}\"

" . "Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



" . $data . "



"; } } $message.="--{$mime_boundary}--

"; if (mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers)) echo "Dankje om mee te helpen aan de opbouw van deze site.<br>Ik neem je gegevens door en contacteer je zo snel mogelijk."; else echo "Error in mail.<br>Probeer opnieuw door hieronder te klikken."; ?>

How can this form be adjusted to latest php version, please?

Thanks.