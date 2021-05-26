PHP form not working after update

Again there is a mail form script that does not work again after updating php.
What should be changed, please?
<script>
$(document).keypress(
function(event){
if (event.which == '13') {
event.preventDefault();
}
});
$(".custom-upload").each(function() {
var uploadForm = $(this);
var uploadInput = $(this).find('#chooseFile');
$(uploadInput).bind('change', function () {
var filename = $(uploadInput).val();
if (/^\s*$/.test(filename)) {
$(uploadForm).find(".file-upload").removeClass('active');
$(uploadForm).find("#noFile").text("No file chosen...");
}
else {
$(uploadForm).find(".file-upload").addClass('active');
$(uploadForm).find("#noFile").text(filename.replace("C:\\fakepath\\", ""));
}
});
});
</script>
<?php
$ip = $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']; // get ip to short variable name for logging purposes
$to = "my@website.com";
$subject= "inschrijving op de website";
$name = $_POST['name'];
$phone = $_POST['phone'];
$email = $_POST['email'];
$website = $_POST['website'];
$beschrijving = $_POST['beschrijving'];
$socialURL = $_POST['socialURL'];
$cmname = $_POST['cmname'];
$faciliteit = $_POST['faciliteit'];
$add = $_POST['add'];
$city = $_POST['city'];
$zip = $_POST['zip'];
$keywords1 = $_POST['keywords1'];
$keywords2 = $_POST['keywords2'];
$keywords3 = $_POST['keywords3'];
$keywords4 = $_POST['keywords4'];
$keywords5 = $_POST['keywords5'];
$keywords6 = $_POST['keywords6'];
$prijslijst = $_POST['prijslijst'];
$openingsuren = $_POST['openingsuren'];
$klikbaar = $_POST['klikbaar'];
$socialFB = $_POST['socialFB'];
$socialTW = $_POST['socialTW'];
$socialIN = $_POST['socialIN'];
$socialGP = $_POST['socialGP'];
$opmerking = $_POST['opmerking'];
$message = "
Faciliteit: $faciliteit
Naam bedrijf: $cmname
Adres: $add, $zip $city
Beschrijving:
$beschrijving
Video:
$socialURL
Kernwoorden:
$keywords1
$keywords2
$keywords3
$keywords4
$keywords5
$keywords6
Prijslijst:
$prijslijst
Openklikbare tekst:
$klikbaar
Contactpersoon: $name
Telefoon: $phone
Email: $email
Website: $website
Openingsuren:
$openingsuren
Facebook: $socialFB
Instagram: $socialIN
Twitter: $socialTW
Google Plus: $socialGP
Verdere opmerkingen:
$opmerking
";
$mime_boundary="==Multipart_Boundary_x".md5(mt_rand())."x";
$headers = "From: $email\r\n" .
"MIME-Version: 1.0\r\n" .
"Content-Type: multipart/mixed;\r\n" .
" boundary=\"{$mime_boundary}\"";
$message = "This is a multi-part message in MIME format.\n\n" .
"--{$mime_boundary}\n" .
"Content-Type: text/plain; charset=\"iso-8859-1\"\n" .
"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit\n\n" .
$message . "\n\n";
foreach($_FILES as $userfile)
{
$tmp_name = $userfile['tmp_name'];
$type = $userfile['type'];
$name = $userfile['name'];
$size = $userfile['size'];
if (file_exists($tmp_name))
{
if(is_uploaded_file($tmp_name))
{
$file = fopen($tmp_name,'rb');
$data = fread($file,filesize($tmp_name));
fclose($file);
$data = chunk_split(base64_encode($data));
}
$message .= "--{$mime_boundary}\n" .
"Content-Type: {$type};\n" .
" name=\"{$name}\"\n" .
"Content-Disposition: attachment;\n" .
" filename=\"{$fileatt_name}\"\n" .
"Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64\n\n" .
$data . "\n\n";
}
}
$message.="--{$mime_boundary}--\n";
if (mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers))
echo "Dankje om mee te helpen aan de opbouw van deze site.<br>Ik neem je gegevens door en contacteer je zo snel mogelijk.";
else
echo "Error in mail.<br>Probeer opnieuw door hieronder te klikken.";
?>
How can this form be adjusted to latest php version, please?
Thanks.