PHP Form not showing Success or Error messages when submitted

PHP
,
#1

I checked so many posts on here but I am unable to fix this.
I have a PHP form and although the email is sent it doesn’t show any massage and I don’t know what I am missing.

In the PHP it mentions a success and failed but no reference on where that message sits? I set up PHP forms before but this is throwing me off.

Anyone can help, please?

The sendmail.php code

<?php

// Define some constants
define( "RECIPIENT_NAME", "Email" );
define( "RECIPIENT_EMAIL", "email@email.com" );


// Read the form values
$success = false;
$senderName = isset( $_POST['username'] ) ? preg_replace( "/[^\s\S\.\-\_\@a-zA-Z0-9]/", "", $_POST['username']) : "";
$senderEmail = isset( $_POST['email'] ) ? preg_replace( "/[^\.\-\_\@a-zA-Z0-9]/", "", $_POST['email'] ) : "";
$message = isset( $_POST['message'] ) ? preg_replace( "/(From:|To:|BCC:|CC:|Subject:|Content-Type:)/", "", $_POST['message'] ) : "";

// If all values exist, send the email
if ( $senderName && $senderEmail && $message) {
  $recipient = RECIPIENT_NAME . " <" . RECIPIENT_EMAIL . ">";
  $headers = "From: " . $senderName . "";
  $msgBody = " Email: ". $senderEmail . " Message: " . $message . "";
  $success = mail( $recipient, $headers, $msgBody );

  //Set Location After Successsfull Submission
  header('Location: contact.html?message=Successfull');
}

else{
	//Set Location After Unsuccesssfull Submission
  	header('Location: contact.html?message=Failed');	
}

?>

The HTML code of the contact.html:

 <!--Contact Section-->
    <section class="contact-section">
        <div class="auto-container">

            <div class="info-container">
                <div class="row clearfix">
                </div>
            </div>

            <div class="contact-container">
                <div class="row clearfix">
                    <!--Form-->
                    <div class="form-column col-lg-6 col-md-12 col-sm-12">
                        <div class="inner wow fadeInLeft" data-wow-delay="0ms" data-wow-duration="1500ms">
                            <div class="sec-title">
                                <h2>Send <strong>Your Message</strong></h2>
                                <div class="lower-text">Don’t Hesitate to Contact Us</div>
                            </div>
                            <div class="default-form contact-form">
                                <form method="post" id="contact-form" action="sendemail.php">
                                    <div class="row clearfix">          
                                        <div class="form-group col-lg-6 col-md-6 col-sm-12">
                                            <div class="field-label">Name</div>
                                            <div class="field-inner">
                                                <input type="text" name="username" placeholder="Your Name" required="" value="">
                                            </div>
                                        </div>

                                        <div class="form-group col-lg-6 col-md-6 col-sm-12">
                                            <div class="field-label">Email</div>
                                            <div class="field-inner">
                                                <input type="email" name="email" placeholder="Email Address" required="" value="">
                                            </div>
                                        </div>

                                        <div class="form-group col-lg-12 col-md-12 col-sm-12">
                                            <div class="field-label">Message</div>
                                            <div class="field-inner">
                                                <textarea name="message" placeholder="Write your message..." required=""></textarea>
                                            </div>
                                        </div>
                
                                        <div class="form-group col-lg-12 col-md-12 col-sm-12">
                                            <button type="submit" class="theme-btn btn-style-three"><span class="btn-title">Send Your Message</span></button>
                                        </div>
                                    </div>
                                </form>
                            </div>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>

        </div>
    </section>

Thank you anyone who can help. :slight_smile:

#2

Ok so you are passing the message back to contact.html and that is where you are saying it is not showing the message, on the page right?

Assuming this is what you are talking about, it is because you don’t have anything on contact.html that reads that passed message, evaluates it and displays it on page.

Now I would suggest that unless you configured the server to pass .html files to PHP, you probably want to make sure this is contact.php and not contact.html. Then in the body of the page you are going to want to put in some conditional logic to look for a message being passed to the page. Based on that message you can then display any error/success message.

<div class="message-response">
<?php
    if (isset($_GET['message'])) { //<--- Read the message passed to page
           if ( $_GET['message'] === 'Successfull') { //<-- Was it successful? If so, display success
                echo "Hurray, message sent successfully!";
           } else {
                echo "Uh oh, something went wrong."; // <-- Error? Say so.
          }
    }
?>
</div>
<div class="inner wow fadeInLeft" data-wow-delay="0ms" data-wow-duration="1500ms">
                            <div class="sec-title">
                                <h2>Send <strong>Your Message</strong></h2>
                                <div class="lower-text">Don’t Hesitate to Contact Us</div>
                            </div>

Hopefully this is what you are talking about. Otherwise please clarify a bit further on what is exactly not happening that you think it shou.d :slight_smile:

#3

?message=Successfull and ?message=Failed are query strings.

Reference:
https://www.w3schools.com/jsref/prop_loc_search.asp

You can run JavaScript on page load to display the appropriate message.

However, I think it is better to have separate pages for success and fail rather than go back to the page with the form.

In the ‘header’ functions you need the full URLs starting with http…

#4

Thank you for your answer. The issue is related that a client had his website done from a template and now asking me to edit some bits.
So, I have created a contact.php, pasted the code you wrote above and changed the code in sendmail.php to the following but it’s still not working:

<?php

// Define some constants
define( "RECIPIENT_NAME", "Michele" );
define( "RECIPIENT_EMAIL", "info@sailandtastecroatia.com" );


// Read the form values
$success = false;
$senderName = isset( $_POST['username'] ) ? preg_replace( "/[^\s\S\.\-\_\@a-zA-Z0-9]/", "", $_POST['username']) : "";
$senderEmail = isset( $_POST['email'] ) ? preg_replace( "/[^\.\-\_\@a-zA-Z0-9]/", "", $_POST['email'] ) : "";
$message = isset( $_POST['message'] ) ? preg_replace( "/(From:|To:|BCC:|CC:|Subject:|Content-Type:)/", "", $_POST['message'] ) : "";

// If all values exist, send the email
if ( $senderName && $senderEmail && $message) {
  $recipient = RECIPIENT_NAME . " <" . RECIPIENT_EMAIL . ">";
  $headers = "From: " . $senderName . "";
  $msgBody = " Email: ". $senderEmail . " Message: " . $message . "";
  $success = mail( $recipient, $headers, $msgBody );

  //Set Location After Successsfull Submission
  header('Location: contact.php?message=Successfull');
}

else{
	//Set Location After Unsuccesssfull Submission
  	header('Location: contact.php?message=Failed');	
}

 if (mail($senderName, $senderEmail, $message)){
		$success = "Message successfully sent";
	}else{
		$success = "Message Sending Failed, try again";

?>