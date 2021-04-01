PHP Form not showing Success or Error messages when submitted

I checked so many posts on here but I am unable to fix this.

I have a PHP form and although the email is sent it doesn’t show any massage and I don’t know what I am missing.

In the PHP it mentions a success and failed but no reference on where that message sits? I set up PHP forms before but this is throwing me off.

Anyone can help, please?

The sendmail.php code

<?php // Define some constants define( "RECIPIENT_NAME", "Email" ); define( "RECIPIENT_EMAIL", "email@email.com" ); // Read the form values $success = false; $senderName = isset( $_POST['username'] ) ? preg_replace( "/[^\s\S\.\-\_\@a-zA-Z0-9]/", "", $_POST['username']) : ""; $senderEmail = isset( $_POST['email'] ) ? preg_replace( "/[^\.\-\_\@a-zA-Z0-9]/", "", $_POST['email'] ) : ""; $message = isset( $_POST['message'] ) ? preg_replace( "/(From:|To:|BCC:|CC:|Subject:|Content-Type:)/", "", $_POST['message'] ) : ""; // If all values exist, send the email if ( $senderName && $senderEmail && $message) { $recipient = RECIPIENT_NAME . " <" . RECIPIENT_EMAIL . ">"; $headers = "From: " . $senderName . ""; $msgBody = " Email: ". $senderEmail . " Message: " . $message . ""; $success = mail( $recipient, $headers, $msgBody ); //Set Location After Successsfull Submission header('Location: contact.html?message=Successfull'); } else{ //Set Location After Unsuccesssfull Submission header('Location: contact.html?message=Failed'); } ?>

The HTML code of the contact.html:

<!--Contact Section--> <section class="contact-section"> <div class="auto-container"> <div class="info-container"> <div class="row clearfix"> </div> </div> <div class="contact-container"> <div class="row clearfix"> <!--Form--> <div class="form-column col-lg-6 col-md-12 col-sm-12"> <div class="inner wow fadeInLeft" data-wow-delay="0ms" data-wow-duration="1500ms"> <div class="sec-title"> <h2>Send <strong>Your Message</strong></h2> <div class="lower-text">Don’t Hesitate to Contact Us</div> </div> <div class="default-form contact-form"> <form method="post" id="contact-form" action="sendemail.php"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="form-group col-lg-6 col-md-6 col-sm-12"> <div class="field-label">Name</div> <div class="field-inner"> <input type="text" name="username" placeholder="Your Name" required="" value=""> </div> </div> <div class="form-group col-lg-6 col-md-6 col-sm-12"> <div class="field-label">Email</div> <div class="field-inner"> <input type="email" name="email" placeholder="Email Address" required="" value=""> </div> </div> <div class="form-group col-lg-12 col-md-12 col-sm-12"> <div class="field-label">Message</div> <div class="field-inner"> <textarea name="message" placeholder="Write your message..." required=""></textarea> </div> </div> <div class="form-group col-lg-12 col-md-12 col-sm-12"> <button type="submit" class="theme-btn btn-style-three"><span class="btn-title">Send Your Message</span></button> </div> </div> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section>

Thank you anyone who can help.