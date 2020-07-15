Php form filter

Hello house, I intro to you
php-form.
Am sure, we all know that as a web programmer, we can not do without working with
HTML forms
in various fields throughout our carer, but with the necessity of a
csrftoken,
escaping to prevent
XSS
attacks, and the potential complications of handling one-to-many , they’re really too tedious to code from scratch every time, and, if you forget the
csrftoken
or a call to
htmlspecialchars,
you have a security hole. So, I create this
Form plug-in
that has methods for many of the elements that a form can contain, and you can easily
PR
the the repo and add more form functions to to the plug-in.
For usage, visit Github page.
To use it in your projects, you can install it in your project
composer require drw/php-form