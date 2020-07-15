Php form filter

PHP
Hello house, I intro to you

php-form.

Am sure, we all know that as a web programmer, we can not do without working with

HTML forms

in various fields throughout our carer, but with the necessity of a

csrftoken,

escaping to prevent

XSS

attacks, and the potential complications of handling one-to-many , they’re really too tedious to code from scratch every time, and, if you forget the

csrftoken

or a call to

htmlspecialchars,

you have a security hole. So, I create this

Form plug-in

that has methods for many of the elements that a form can contain, and you can easily

PR

the the repo and add more form functions to to the plug-in.

For usage, visit Github page.
To use it in your projects, you can install it in your project composer require drw/php-form

  • Code mentions a class called PasswordHash but doesn’t define it and it’s also not a composer dependency. I think I’ve seen this class before and it’s really old and should not be used anymore.
  • Code mentions a class called DbAccess but doesn’t define it and it’s also not a composer dependency, it also doesn’t mention what the database should look like anywhere
  • Code assumes jQuery is installed but doesn’t mention this
  • Code uses something called PasswordDidi but doesn’t require this anywhere
  • There is commented out code - that has no place in a git repository
  • There are no tests :eek:

In short, this needs a lot of work to be open sourced in any way.

