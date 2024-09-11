PHP For loop with differents IDs

Hello people, everything all right ??

I am with the following doubt, hope you can help me !!

In my “mysql” database I have a list with ID = 1, 3 and 4 and I would like to list them in

“html ” !!

I can´t list them like:

$sql_list = "SELECT * FROM dados_socios WHERE usuario = '$usuario' ORDER BY ID"; $result_list = $conn->query($sql_list); echo "<select>"; for($x = 0; $x <= $result_list->num_rows; $x++) { echo "<option>ID: $x</option>"; } echo "</select>";

Because if I list this way would show:

ID: 1

ID: 2

ID: 3

And I would like the original:

ID: 1

ID: 3

ID: 4

How Can I do that ??

