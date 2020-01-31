PHP File Download From Table

Hi All

I’m a bit stuck, i currently have a form that logged in users enter information & submit a file. This uploads to a folder on the server and adds the file name to the database. However when displaying the data in a table i’m stuck on how to download the file based on the ID of the record.

Please can someone advise on how best to do this:-

Table:-

echo "<td>" . $row['dt_created'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['file_name'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>"; echo "<a href='z_filedownload.php?id=". $row['id'] ."' title='Download File' data-toggle='tooltip'><span class='fas fa-download'></span></a>"; echo "</td>";

Download.php (i found this on a tut website but not sure how to link the download file based on the ID of the record)

<?php if(isset($_REQUEST["file"])){ // Get parameters $file = urldecode($_REQUEST["file"]); // Decode URL-encoded string $filepath = "uploads/files.htm/" . $file; // Process download if(file_exists($filepath)) { header('Content-Description: File Transfer'); header('Content-Type: application/octet-stream'); header('Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="'.basename($filepath).'"'); header('Expires: 0'); header('Cache-Control: must-revalidate'); header('Pragma: public'); header('Content-Length: ' . filesize($filepath)); flush(); // Flush system output buffer readfile($filepath); exit; } } ?>

Thanks in advance