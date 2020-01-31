PHP File Download From Table

Hi All
I’m a bit stuck, i currently have a form that logged in users enter information & submit a file. This uploads to a folder on the server and adds the file name to the database. However when displaying the data in a table i’m stuck on how to download the file based on the ID of the record.
Please can someone advise on how best to do this:-
Table:-
echo "<td>" . $row['dt_created'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['file_name'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>";
echo "<a href='z_filedownload.php?id=". $row['id'] ."' title='Download File' data-toggle='tooltip'><span class='fas fa-download'></span></a>";
echo "</td>";
Download.php (i found this on a tut website but not sure how to link the download file based on the ID of the record)
<?php
if(isset($_REQUEST["file"])){
// Get parameters
$file = urldecode($_REQUEST["file"]); // Decode URL-encoded string
$filepath = "uploads/files.htm/" . $file;
// Process download
if(file_exists($filepath)) {
header('Content-Description: File Transfer');
header('Content-Type: application/octet-stream');
header('Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="'.basename($filepath).'"');
header('Expires: 0');
header('Cache-Control: must-revalidate');
header('Pragma: public');
header('Content-Length: ' . filesize($filepath));
flush(); // Flush system output buffer
readfile($filepath);
exit;
}
}
?>
Thanks in advance