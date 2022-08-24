PHP Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetch_assoc() on boolean in error

Given that the server path in the errors has changed, you are running code with queries referencing tables that don’t exist in ‘your’ code, and an error log has disappeared, I’m going to guess that you are trying to do this in a environment where there are multiple users/domains and you have managed to grab the wrong code to edit or are navigating to the wrong folder and are making changes to code that isn’t what you think.

Have you actually looked at the full code in shop-product.php using a programming editor and you know that it is all your code?