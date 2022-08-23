PHP Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetch_assoc() on boolean in error

Hi All

For the life of me I cannot work out why I am getting this error… the error is:

[24-Aug-2022 07:29:34 Australia/Sydney] PHP Fatal error: Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetch_assoc() on boolean in /home/client/public_html/shop-product.php:705

My code is:

$productID = $_GET['productID']; $sql = "SELECT uniqueID FROM product_sizes WHERE productID='" . $productID . "'"; $result = $con->query($sql); $num_rows = 0; while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $num_rows ++; } mysqli_free_result( $result );

The code connects to the database correctly, it gets the information from the database correctly and returns the results that I am expecting however every time it is run I get the error.

I have tried removing the $productID variable and adding the productID directly and still the error.

What am I missing?

Any help would be great.

mrmbarnes