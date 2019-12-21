PHP Errors with mysqli_fetch_array(), mysqli_fetch_assoc(), and Undefined variables

I did already ask this question on Stack Exchange or somewhere, but didn’t get anywhere, so I’m hoping someone on here can assist, or at least help me understand some of it a bit more.

So, I’m attempting to update some PHP, which used to work a long while ago on older versions of PHP, but I’m running into many issues. The current machine I’m using runs CentOS-7 and is using PHP 7.3.9.

The script is basically trying to do a few simple things by connecting to a database and reading off a record, and then getting the results from an array.

I’m really not too familiar with PHP, but have attempted to update the bits which I’ve learned are no longer supported (notably mysql functions). However, despite lengthy searches of similar issues I don’t seem to be able to make any progress.

I have added debugging code so that I can see where the errors are, but I really don’t quite understand either (a) why they are errors to begin with, or (b) the error message, or © how to fix them.

So, the error messages are as follows:

Notice: Undefined variable: conn in /var/www/site1/test.php on line 12 PHP Warning: mysqli_fetch_assoc() expects exactly 1 parameter, 2 given in /var/www/site1/test.php on line 12 Warning: mysqli_fetch_assoc() expects exactly 1 parameter, 2 given in /var/www/site1/test.php on line 12 PHP Warning: mysqli_fetch_array() expects parameter 1 to be mysqli_result, null given in /var/www/site1/test.php on line 13 Warning: mysqli_fetch_array() expects parameter 1 to be mysqli_result, null given in /var/www/site1/test.php on line 13 PHP Notice: Array to string conversion in /var/www/site1/test.php on line 11 Notice: Array to string conversion in /var/www/site1/test.php on line 11 PHP Notice: Undefined variable: conn in /var/www/site1/test.php on line 12

while the code I’m testing looks like this:

<?php $conn = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'solomon', 'mypwd', 'testdb') or die ("Can't connect to MySQL server."); $arg = $_SERVER['QUERY_STRING'] ?? '1'; function readdb($arg) { $sql = "SELECT * FROM countries WHERE id=$arg"; $result = mysqli_fetch_assoc($conn, $sql); $myrow = mysqli_fetch_array($result); $id = $myrow["id"]; $country = $myrow["country"]; $iscity = $myrow["iscity"]; return $country; } function maxrecord() { $conn = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'solomon', 'mypwd', 'testdb') or die ("Can't connect to MySQL server."); $sql = "SELECT COUNT(1) FROM countries"; $result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql); $result = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result); return $result; } $max = maxrecord(); if (($arg<=$max)&&($arg>=1)) { $this_place=readdb($arg); } else {exit;} # ... other not very relevant bits below ?>

Any help and pointers in the right direction would be very much appreciated. Thanks!