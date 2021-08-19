PHP Error in Kevin Yank Book Novice to Ninja PHP & MySQL, Chapter 7

Chapter 7 page has this code on page 274;

function updateJoke($pdo, $fields) {
    $query = ' UPDATE `joke` SET ';
    foreach ($array as $key => $value) {
        $query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ','
}
    $query = rtrim($query, ',');
    $query .= ' WHERE `id` = :primaryKey';
    // Set the :primaryKey variable
    $fields['primaryKey'] = $fields['id'];
    query($pdo, $query, $fields);
}

When I refresh my page, I get an error. When I remove this line;

 foreach ($array as $key => $value) {
        $query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ','
}

Page loads normal. I was told to put a semi-colon at the end of the query ie;

 foreach ($array as $key => $value) {
        $query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ',';
}

The page loads correctly but when I then try to use the code to update my form like;

updateJoke($pdo, [
            'id' => $_POST['jokeid'], 
            'joketext' => $_POST['joketext'],
            'aid' => $_POST['authorId']
            ]);

I get this error;

Invalid parameter number: number of bound variables does not match number of tokens in…

Please what am I doing wrong?

#2

What is the error?

That semi-colon isn’t at the end of the query, it’s at the end of the line of PHP code. If you wanted to put it at the end of the query, you’d need to edit this line and put it inside the quotes, but I don’t think MySQL needs it:

$query .= ' WHERE `id` = :primaryKey';

What is in $query and $fields when you dump them for debugging?

#3

Bruh, am now learning this thing :grinning: what is dump them for debugging? :laughing:

When I refresh my page, there’s no php related error, just the usual page cannot be displayed error.

This is the full code

function query($pdo, $sql, $parameters = []) {
    $query = $pdo->prepare($sql);
    $query->execute($parameters);
    return $query;
}

function updateJoke($pdo, $fields) { 
    $query = ' UPDATE joke SET '; 
    foreach ($array as $key => $value) { $query .= '' . $key . ' = :' . $key . ',' }
    $query = rtrim($query, ','); 
    $query .= ' WHERE id = :primaryKey'; 
    // Set the :primaryKey variable 
    $fields['primaryKey'] = $fields['id']; 
    
    query($pdo, $query, $fields); 
}

The error I get initially is

" This page isn’t working
localhost is currently unable to handle this request.
HTTP ERROR 500"