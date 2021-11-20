PHP Error in Kevin Yank Book Novice to Ninja PHP & MySQL, Chapter 7

Chapter 7 page has this code on page 274;

function updateJoke($pdo, $fields) { $query = ' UPDATE `joke` SET '; foreach ($array as $key => $value) { $query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ',' } $query = rtrim($query, ','); $query .= ' WHERE `id` = :primaryKey'; // Set the :primaryKey variable $fields['primaryKey'] = $fields['id']; query($pdo, $query, $fields); }

When I refresh my page, I get an error. When I remove this line;

foreach ($array as $key => $value) { $query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ',' }

Page loads normal. I was told to put a semi-colon at the end of the query ie;

foreach ($array as $key => $value) { $query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ','; }

The page loads correctly but when I then try to use the code to update my form like;

updateJoke($pdo, [ 'id' => $_POST['jokeid'], 'joketext' => $_POST['joketext'], 'aid' => $_POST['authorId'] ]);

I get this error;

Invalid parameter number: number of bound variables does not match number of tokens in…

Please what am I doing wrong?