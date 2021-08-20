PHP Error in Kevin Yank Book Novice to Ninja PHP & MySQL, Chapter 7

Chapter 7 page has this code on page 274;
function updateJoke($pdo, $fields) {
$query = ' UPDATE `joke` SET ';
foreach ($array as $key => $value) {
$query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ','
}
$query = rtrim($query, ',');
$query .= ' WHERE `id` = :primaryKey';
// Set the :primaryKey variable
$fields['primaryKey'] = $fields['id'];
query($pdo, $query, $fields);
}
When I refresh my page, I get an error. When I remove this line;
foreach ($array as $key => $value) {
$query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ','
}
Page loads normal. I was told to put a semi-colon at the end of the query ie;
foreach ($array as $key => $value) {
$query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ',';
}
The page loads correctly but when I then try to use the code to update my form like;
updateJoke($pdo, [
'id' => $_POST['jokeid'],
'joketext' => $_POST['joketext'],
'aid' => $_POST['authorId']
]);
I get this error;
Invalid parameter number: number of bound variables does not match number of tokens in…
Please what am I doing wrong?