PHP Custom CMS - How to attach an Image to page template with MYSQLI

#1

Hi, I am building a CMS with PHP and MySQL.

I have created a page template and I am able to create pages from a form in the admin area and this is populated by the Pages table in mySQL DB.
This is working great.

I also have a form in my admin area where I can upload images into my Images table which stores the image id, image title etc.
Again this works great.

Now I am trying to add an image to a page when I create a new page and I have come unstuck!

I think I understand what the logic would be, as in when I create a new page I could add the image ID into a form input and then get that image by its ID.
But as neither of my tables have a relationship (not even sure if they need a relationship) I’m struggling to understand how this would or could work.

Any ideas?

#2

In this day and age users would much prefer the ability to drag and drop media rather than resorting to the old archaic file upload button. There is no point in creating a cms that looks like it was built over a decade ago with poor usability decisions.

#3

But even if I had drag and drop functionality for uploading images the image would still need to be attached to the page somehow