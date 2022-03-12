PHP Custom CMS - How to attach an Image to page template with MYSQLI

Hi, I am building a CMS with PHP and MySQL.

I have created a page template and I am able to create pages from a form in the admin area and this is populated by the Pages table in mySQL DB.

This is working great.

I also have a form in my admin area where I can upload images into my Images table which stores the image id, image title etc.

Again this works great.

Now I am trying to add an image to a page when I create a new page and I have come unstuck!

I think I understand what the logic would be, as in when I create a new page I could add the image ID into a form input and then get that image by its ID.

But as neither of my tables have a relationship (not even sure if they need a relationship) I’m struggling to understand how this would or could work.

Any ideas?