PHP CURL Follow Redirect

#1

I am writing a section of code the gets a page that is out on the Internet. When php curl goes to this page it redirects to another page. I am not sure what type of redirect it is. In other words I don’t know if it is a 301.

Here is the initial page my script goes to.

https://billing.joesdatacenter.com/cart.php?a=add&pid=2&cf_wdcmaid=971

I believe it redirects to a dynamic page. I need to be able to follow this redirect. I have included my code which includes the curl redirect. The problem is that even with the line of code to follow redirects it does not follow the redirect. I use an array with url’s in the script in place of the url. To understand how the redirect happens you can go to the url I provided.


$page = curlGetPage($ch, $serverUrl[$prodId]);


function curlGetPage($ch, $url){
   curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url);
   curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
   curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION, true);
   $data = curl_exec($ch);
   return $data;
}
#2

Well considering the link goes to a “This server is no longer available” page, i’m gonna ask… are you SURE you’re going to the right address?

#3

I am going to the right address. It is just that server is no longer available. I check in my script looking for a needle in a haystack to see whether to set the server in or out of stock on my site. The thing that baffles me is that I am using follow location and it does not seem to go to the page that either lets me order a server or says it is no longer available. This particular just checks to see if the server is available or not.

#4

I ran into a problem. After the redirect it does not redirect to the page that says the server is no longer available. It redirects to the home page. I used the following code to see.

echo curl_getinfo($ch, CURLINFO_EFFECTIVE_URL);

It should follow location from

https://billing.joesdatacenter.com/cart.php?a=add&pid=2&cf_wdcmaid=1659

to

cart.php?a=confproduct&i=0

Instead it redirects to the home page. Being the change in url is still on the cart.php script is it possible I don’t need follow location, instead another way?

#5

This site may be useful in tracing the http_responses especially the verbose option:

https://supiet2.tk/test?