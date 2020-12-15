PHP Curl API Request Over Muliple Pages

PHP
#1

Hi,

I’m getting a list of products via an API which is split over multiple pages, so I have to loop over the pages until there are no more pages and save the data in a variable. So here is the basic curl request which is fine:

$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, array(
  CURLOPT_URL => "https://myurl/products?page_no=1",
  CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
  CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
  CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
  CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 0,
  CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION => true,
  CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
  CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
  CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS =>"{\n    \"email\":  $user ,\n    \"password\": $pw \n}",
  CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => array(
    "Authorization: Bearer $tokenout",
    "Content-Type: application/json"
  ),
));

$rsp = curl_exec($curl);

curl_close($curl);

So does anyone have any advice as to the best approach is. My idea was to wrap the request in a function and instead of hard coding the page number increment it inside a variable. It would be something like this:

$page = 1;

function multipleCurlRequests()
{
    
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, array(
  CURLOPT_URL => "https://myurl/products? . $page . ",
  CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
  CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
  CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
  CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 0,
  CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION => true,
  CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
  CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
  CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS =>"{\n    \"email\":  $user ,\n    \"password\": $pw \n}",
  CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => array(
    "Authorization: Bearer $token",
    "Content-Type: application/json"
  ),
));

    if (curl_errno($curl)) {
        echo 'Error:' . curl_error($curl);
     
        return;
    } else {
        $page++;
        multipleCurlRequests();
        $rsp = curl_exec($curl);
        curl_close($curl);
    }
}
// Call first
multipleCurlRequests();

This seems like a really hashed approach though, I am not sure what will happen in terms of performance trying to retrieve the data over multiple pages like this.

There seems to be little information how specifically to handle this.

Thanks in advance.

#2

I’m not sure I’d call it recursively, but it might work. What happens when you try it? Apart from the function not knowing anything about $page because it’s defined in the main scope and not passed in anywhere.

I haven’t used CURL in real life, I think you need to call curl_exec() before you check for errors, and you don’t seem to store the results anywhere.

#3

… this… sounds like the antithesis of an API. It sounds more like “Please help me steal some other website’s products.”
What API are you trying to access? Does the API not allow for a number of records to be retrieved?

#4

Not sure why you’d think that? API appears to be split over multiple pages you have to iterate over the pages to get all the products:

Developer can continue to pass page_no incrementally until all products information retrieved.

It seems odd to me too. Hope that helps.

Chris

#5

Their API developer needs to reevaluate their idea of an API, then…

In any case, droop’s mechanically correct/technically incorrect.

You should curl_exec first, and then check to see if there was an error.
You don’t need to call curl_exec first, you’d just get a 0 the first time through (because curl hasn’t run a result).

The proper flow should be (pseudo-basic code go):

Instantiate your curl object
Set Global options
-Label: S1-
Set URL
Execute
Check for Error
On Success:
Process Result
Change Page value
Goto S1
On Fail:
Report Error
Close Curl Object