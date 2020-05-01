Php css3 canvas display output layers

#1

I am wondering if there is any possibility of using css3 canvas with Php to display for example a form and then the output using the same file on a second layer, or is canvas only limited to graphics?
Has anyone done this and is there an example anywhere?

#2

Hi there peterb,

the “canvas” to which you refer, is an HTML element
and requires scripting. You certainly would not be using
it in conjunction with the form element. :unhappy:

Further reading:-

MDN - : The Graphics Canvas element

coothead

#3

Hi coothead,
Thanks for answering.
Let me try again, say I have a php scripts with the file names form.php that combines the process of the user input on one layer and then output using second layer?
I know that I have to write the scripts, but will css3 canvas do this?

#4

The short answer is no. :unhappy:

coothead

#5

Is this what is required?

https://dasabookcafe.tk/