PHP confusion in conditional logic, which is a constraint

<?php
// initialize session
session_start();
// create session variable if form has been submitted
if (isset($_POST['first_name'])) {
if (!empty($_POST['first_name'])) {
$_SESSION['first_name'] = htmlentities($_POST['first_name']);
} else {
$_SESSION['first_name'] = 'Bashful';
}
}
?>
While we are restricting condition →
if (isset($_POST['first_name'])) { than what could be the point of putting extra constraint of →
if (!empty($_POST['first_name'])) {
I was slightly puzzled when I came across this constraint while browsing a certain code.