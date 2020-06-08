PHP confusion in conditional logic, which is a constraint

<?php // initialize session session_start(); // create session variable if form has been submitted if (isset($_POST['first_name'])) { if (!empty($_POST['first_name'])) { $_SESSION['first_name'] = htmlentities($_POST['first_name']); } else { $_SESSION['first_name'] = 'Bashful'; } } ?>

While we are restricting condition → if (isset($_POST['first_name'])) { than what could be the point of putting extra constraint of → if (!empty($_POST['first_name'])) {

I was slightly puzzled when I came across this constraint while browsing a certain code.