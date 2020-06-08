PHP confusion in conditional logic, which is a constraint

PHP
#1 
<?php
// initialize session
session_start();

// create session variable if form has been submitted
if (isset($_POST['first_name'])) {
    if (!empty($_POST['first_name'])) {
        $_SESSION['first_name'] = htmlentities($_POST['first_name']);
    } else {
        $_SESSION['first_name'] = 'Bashful';
    }
}
?>

While we are restricting condition → if (isset($_POST['first_name'])) { than what could be the point of putting extra constraint of → if (!empty($_POST['first_name'])) {

I was slightly puzzled when I came across this constraint while browsing a certain code.

#2

With a proper form, the fields will always be isset so checking for it is pointless. What you need to do is first check the REQUEST METHOD, then TRIM the entire POST array at once and THEN check for empty. IF field is empty and is required, add an error to an error array.