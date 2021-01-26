PHP concatenation error

string concatenation will concatenate any two things that can be strings.

"a" . "b" , completely valid, because they’re both strings.

"a" . 3 , also valid because an integer can be implicitly cast as a string.

"a". babbit() , might be valid, depending on the return of babbit() .

concatenation is an operator, like + or - ; you cant do “a” + “b” (well you can, but it’s a 0 and will belch warnings at you that you tried to use a non-numeric value in a math operation).

Like + requires numeric-able operands, . requires string-able operands.

echo "a" . 3 . max(1,2) ."b";

is a perfectly valid piece of code. Little odd on the eyes, but valid.