PHP concatenation error

echo '<li><label><input type="checkbox" name="slb_list[]" value=".'$list->ID'.">'. $list->post_title .'</label></li>';
Error →
Parse error : syntax error, unexpected variable “$list”, expecting “,” or “;” in
Can some guide me where I am faltering? I think the issue is with the wrong concatenation.
Full Code →
<?php
global $wpdb;
$list_query = $wpdb->get_results("SELECT ID, post_title FROM {$wpdb->posts} WHERE post_type = 'slb_list' AND post_status IN ('draft', 'publish')");
if (!is_null($list_query)) {
foreach ($list_query as $list) {
echo '<li><label><input type="checkbox" name="slb_list[]" value=".'$list->ID'.">'. $list->post_title .'</label></li>';
}
}
?>