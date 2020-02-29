PHP Comment System With Replies

#8

I’m using PDO syntax, not mysqli, so it may be a bit different to what you are used to.
It’s not tested, more thinking out loud the sort of thing that may work.

Getting the data and displaying the data are two separate things, so they will be kept separate.
My example was only concerned with getting the data.
Outputting it would be handled elsewhere, but may use a foreach to go through the array that was made.

#9

It was actually quite wrong now I come to test it, been along day.
Should be more like:-

$sql = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM comments WHERE r_to = ?");

while($sql->execute([$r_to]) && $sql->rowCount()){
				$result = $sql->fetch();
				$r_to = $result['id'];
				$replies[] = $result ;
			}

But what I did not account for is I notice now, it’s not a liniar conversation with one reply follows the last reply. A comment can have multiple replies, so the conversation goes off in branches.
That makes it a bit more tricky.

#10

Can you give me an example by combining the code that I’ve originally shared, with your “foreach loops”? I’d like to see exactly how your implement both into what I’ve shared. At this point, I’m still confused.

#11

Can you combine the code that I’ve written with your code, except using MySQLi? I’ve never used PDO. I’d like to see you combine your statements with the original structure I’ve shared above.

#12

I will if I get a chance, but really what you’re saying there is “can you write it for me?”. The idea of showing pseudo-code is that I can give you an idea of what I mean, and you can do the actual coding.

Part of the reason I do that is that I struggle to remember syntax when I haven’t coded in PHP for a while (I’ve been doing other things for a bit), and I don’t want to post code that won’t work because of something silly that I’d have seen if I had time to test it. I also use PDO instead of mysqli, so I’m not quite familiar with how the latter works.

#13

Possibly with many syntax errors due to lack of mysqli knowledge:

<?php
$conn = new mysqli('localhost', 'root', 'Jordan123', 'commentsystem2');

show_posts("0", $conn);

    
$conn->close();

function show_posts($parent, $db) {
  $query = "select id, name, comment, r_to from comments where r_to = ?";
  $stmt->prepare($query, $db);
  $stmt->bindParam("s", $parent);
  $stmt->execute();
  while ($row = $stmt->fetch_assoc()) { 
    echo $row['name']. " " . $row['comment'];
    show_posts($row['r_to'], $db);
    }
  }
?>

I haven’t split out the retrieval and display parts of this as @SamA74 was doing, which is arguably much nicer.

#14

One of the things with a prepared statement is that you can prepare it once, and then keep calling it with different values. So if you were looping through a CSV file, for example, to retrieve data and insert it into a table, you would prepare the query before the loop, and then execute it inside the loop having got the data into the correct place.

#15

Here’s the error message I’m getting:

Notice : Undefined variable: stmt in E:\xampp\htdocs\commentsystem6\index.php on line 19

Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function prepare() on null in E:\xampp\htdocs\commentsystem6\index.php:19 Stack trace: #0 E:\xampp\htdocs\commentsystem6\index.php(15): show_posts(‘0’, Object(mysqli)) #1 {main} thrown in E:\xampp\htdocs\commentsystem6\index.php on line 19

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge">
    <title>Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<?php
// Create connection
$conn = new mysqli('localhost', 'root', 'Jordan123', 'commentsystem2');


show_posts("0", $conn);

function show_posts($parent, $db) {
  $query = "select id, name, comment, r_to from comments where r_to = ?";
  $stmt->prepare($query, $db);
  $stmt->bindParam("s", $parent);
  $stmt->execute();
  while ($row = $stmt->fetch_assoc()) { 
    echo $row['name']. " " . $row['comment'];
    show_posts($row['r_to'], $db);
    }
  }
  
$conn->close();
?>
</body>
</html>
#16

I did say there might be syntax errors because I don’t use mysqli so you might need to fix some bits. Did you have a look at the documentation for any of those functions, or have a look at a bit of sample mysqli prepared-statement code? I knocked that code up off the top of my head, and I’d be astounded if it had worked straight off. I figured it might be closer than my pseudo-code.

#17

Well, I’ve just finished going over some MySQLI Prepared Statements for MySQLi SELECT statements, and have managed to parse the first level of OP comments or opening original poster comments using the following code (but I still need to figure out how to implement your function that will continue looping through to collect the related reply comments that could be a reply to a reply, etc.):

<?php
$mysqli = new mysqli('localhost', 'root', 'Jordan123', 'commentsystem2');

$stmt = $mysqli -> prepare('SELECT name, comment FROM comments WHERE r_to = ?');

$r_to = '0';
$stmt -> bind_param('s', $r_to);
$stmt -> execute();
$stmt -> store_result();
$stmt -> bind_result($name, $comment);

while ($stmt -> fetch()) {
	echo $name . "<br>";
    echo $comment;
    echo "<br><br>";
}
?>

But the above code is the proper structure to loop through using a while loop and collect the 1st level of comments where the “r_to” is equal to level 0.

Please be sure to give the code above a quick test to see how else I can implement your code with proper syntax.

#18

Great, I knew the syntax was a bit different (I use PDO, and I can’t do that without referring to notes as I don’t do it frequently enough) but if you’ve got that working, it should be dead easy to put the query inside a function.

Note that you’ll have to add extra columns into the query, at the very minimum you will have to retrieve the r_to column.

I can’t test your code, as I don’t have your database. If it works for you, that’s a good start.

#19

Presuming the code works as you say it does:


show_posts("0", $mysqli);
exit();

function show_posts($parent, $dbconn) { 

$stmt = $dbconn -> prepare('SELECT r_to, name, comment FROM comments WHERE r_to = ?');

$stmt -> bind_param('s', $parent);
$stmt -> execute();
$stmt -> store_result();
$stmt -> bind_result($r_to, $name, $comment);

while ($stmt -> fetch()) {
    echo $name . "<br>";
    echo $comment;
    echo "<br><br>";
    // now call the function recursively to get all the child posts for this post
    show_posts($r_to, $dbconn);
  }
}

See that all I’ve done is encapsulate the query and retrieval into a function, passed in the “parent” number and the database connection object, and keep calling it. Any post that has “child” posts will show those as part of the recursion.

#20

Sorry Droopsnoot, but this didn’t work. All it did was parse the very first comment

id:1
BigBadProducer1
I love this vst! I use it all the time!
r_to:0

then it just kept an infinite loop which repeated “BigBadProducer1” and his comment over and over.
The recursion wasn’t being properly executed and nor was any of the reply messages being parsed.

Remember, the table is structured as shown in the image below:

commentsTable1
commentsTable1.PNG1294×622 81.5 KB

#21

The parent is the id, not the r_to:

function show_posts($parent, $dbconn) {
    $stmt = $dbconn->prepare('SELECT id, r_to, name, comment FROM comments WHERE r_to = ?');

    $stmt->bind_param('s', $parent);
    $stmt->execute();
    $stmt->store_result();
    $stmt->bind_result($id, $r_to, $name, $comment);

    while ($stmt->fetch()) {
        echo $name . "<br>";
        echo $comment;
        echo "<br><br>";
        // now call the function recursively to get all the child posts for this post
        show_posts($id, $dbconn);
    }
}

show_posts("0", $mysqli);

Two questions though:

  1. Why is there no timestamp on these posts? Does order not matter? Or are just going to assume that a higher ID means posted later?

  2. How many rows are we talking about here, realistically? If it’s (similar to) the number of rows shown in your database you’re far better off performance wise just selecting them all and then do the recursion in memory instead of firing a new query every time.

#22

Also, I’d separate the fetching logic from the displaying logic (adhering to the Single Responsibility Priniple):

function fetch_comments($parent, $dbconn) {
    $stmt = $dbconn->prepare('SELECT id, r_to, name, comment FROM comments WHERE r_to = ?');

    $stmt->bind_param('s', $parent);
    $stmt->execute();
    $stmt->store_result();
    $stmt->bind_result($id, $r_to, $name, $comment);

    $comments = [];
    while ($stmt->fetch()) {
        $comments[] = [
            'name' => $name,
            'comment' => $comment,
            'replies' => fetch_posts($id, $dbconn),
        ];
    }

    return $comments;
}

function render_comments($comments) {
    foreach ($comments as $comment) {
        echo $comment['name'] . "<br>";
        echo $comment['comment'];
        echo "<br><br>";
        render_posts($comment['replies']);
    }
}

render_comments(
    fetch_comments('0', $mysqli)
);
#23

And, you know, just for the heck of it, let’s take it a bit further and use objects for comments instead of plain old arrays. Then we can let those render themselves. Create a nice Composite pattern.

So let’s a define a comment:

<?php

class Comment
{
    /**
     * @var string
     */
    public $name;

    /**
     * @var string
     */
    public $comment;

    /**
     * @var Comment[]
     */
    public $replies;

    public function __construct($name, $comment, array $replies)
    {
        $this->name = $name;
        $this->comment = $comment;
        $this->replies = $replies;
    }

    public function render()
    {
        echo $this->name . "<br>";
        echo $this->comment;
        echo "<br><br>";
        foreach ($this->replies as $reply) {
            $reply->render();
        }
    }
}

Okay, so that’s cool, let’s see how that looks with the rest of the code:

function fetch_comments($parent, $dbconn) {
    $stmt = $dbconn->prepare('SELECT id, r_to, name, comment FROM comments WHERE r_to = ?');

    $stmt->bind_param('s', $parent);
    $stmt->execute();
    $stmt->store_result();
    $stmt->bind_result($id, $r_to, $name, $comment);

    $comments = [];
    while ($stmt->fetch()) {
        $comments[] = new Comment(
            $name,
            $comment,
            fetch_comments($id, $dbconn)
        );
    }

    return $comments;
}

foreach (fetch_comments('0', $mysqli) as $comment) {
    $comment->render();
}

So the render_comments function is just a simple foreach, and the recursion has moved to the Comment class, so let’s get rid of that function and just put it inline.

One thing annoys me still, is that I have to manually loop over those posts, let’s introduce a CommentCollection to take care of that:

class Comment
{
    /**
     * @var string
     */
    public $name;

    /**
     * @var string
     */
    public $comment;

    /**
     * @var CommentCollection
     */
    public $replies;

    public function __construct($name, $comment, CommentCollection $replies)
    {
        $this->name = $name;
        $this->comment = $comment;
        $this->replies = $replies;
    }

    public function render()
    {
        echo $this->name . "<br>";
        echo $this->comment;
        echo "<br><br>";
        $this->replies->render();
    }
}

class CommentCollection
{
    /**
     * @var Commment[]
     */
    public $comments;

    public function __construct(array $comments)
    {
        $this->comments = $comments;
    }
    
    public function add(Comment $comment)
    {
        $this->comments[] = $comment;
    }
    
    public function render()
    {
        foreach ($this->comments as $comment) {
            $comment->render();
        }
    }
}

function fetch_comments($parent, $dbconn) {
    $stmt = $dbconn->prepare('SELECT id, r_to, name, comment FROM comments WHERE r_to = ?');

    $stmt->bind_param('s', $parent);
    $stmt->execute();
    $stmt->store_result();
    $stmt->bind_result($id, $r_to, $name, $comment);

    $comments = new CommentCollection();
    while ($stmt->fetch()) {
        $comments->add(
            new Comment(
                $name,
                $comment,
                fetch_comments($id, $dbconn)
            )
        );
    }

    return $comments;
}

fetch_comments('0', $mysqli)->render();

Okay, so that’s the rendering taken care of. Last thing we need now, with all these objects, is create an object for the fetching. Let’s call it a CommentRepository:

class Comment
{
    /**
     * @var string
     */
    public $name;

    /**
     * @var string
     */
    public $comment;

    /**
     * @var CommentCollection
     */
    public $replies;

    public function __construct($name, $comment, CommentCollection $replies)
    {
        $this->name = $name;
        $this->comment = $comment;
        $this->replies = $replies;
    }

    public function render()
    {
        echo $this->name . "<br>";
        echo $this->comment;
        echo "<br><br>";
        $this->replies->render();
    }
}

class CommentCollection
{
    /**
     * @var Commment[]
     */
    public $comments;

    public function __construct(array $comments)
    {
        $this->comments = $comments;
    }

    public function add(Comment $comment)
    {
        $this->comments[] = $comment;
    }

    public function render()
    {
        foreach ($this->comments as $comment) {
            $comment->render();
        }
    }
}

class CommentRepository
{
    /**
     * @var mysqli
     */
    private $dbConn;

    public function __construct(mysqli $dbConn)
    {
        $this->dbConn = $dbConn;
    }

    function findComments($parent)
    {
        $stmt = $this->dbconn->prepare('SELECT id, r_to, name, comment FROM comments WHERE r_to = ?');

        $stmt->bind_param('s', $parent);
        $stmt->execute();
        $stmt->store_result();
        $stmt->bind_result($id, $r_to, $name, $comment);

        $comments = new CommentCollection();
        while ($stmt->fetch()) {
            $comments->add(
                new Comment(
                    $name,
                    $comment,
                    $this->findComments($id)
                )
            );
        }

        return $comments;
    }

}

(new CommentRepository($mysqli))->findComments('0')->render();

And there you have it, an OOP solution to the problem :slight_smile:

It does exactly the same thing, but this is a lot more resilient to change, because not everything is tightly coupled together anymore. Want to change how comments are fetched from the database? Change the repository. Want to change how they’re rendered? Change the Comment. etc.

In an ideal world the comments would not even render themselves, that would be done by a CommentRenderer, but that might be taking things too far for this example :wink:

#24

Hi rpkamp and thank you so much for setting things straight with the code we’ve come up with so far.
Before I move on to more advanced coding style (implementing classes and additional functions), I would like to stick with the code below, and throw in some form of indentation that shows each reply is slightly shifted off to the right below the comment that it has replied to.

I know that it must remain inside of the while loop to check for the child comments (reply comment), so I was trying to figure out how to do so. Here is what I have so far:

<?php
$conn = new mysqli('localhost', 'root', 'Jordan123', 'commentsystem2');

function show_posts($parent, $dbconn) {

    $stmt = $dbconn->prepare('SELECT id, name, comment, r_to FROM comments2 WHERE r_to = ?');
    $stmt->bind_param('s', $parent);
    $stmt->execute();
    $stmt->store_result();
    $stmt->bind_result($id, $name, $comment, $r_to);


    while ($stmt->fetch()) {
       echo '
        <div class="comments" style="position:relative; margin:auto; width:25%; border:1px solid black; margin-bottom:2px;">
          <div class="name">'.$name.'</div>
          <div class="name">'.$comment.'</div>
   
        </div>
       ';

        // now call the function recursively to get all the child posts for this post
        show_posts($id, $dbconn);
    }
}


show_posts("0", $conn);

?>

or, as shown in the image below, I’d like to have it to where I can detect the child comments (replies) as shown in the arrow of this image below:

RecursiveFunction1
RecursiveFunction1.PNG1672×993 90.4 KB

So tell me if I’m wrong, but is it something like:

If($r_to > 0){
 <div class="comments" style="position:relative; margin:auto; width:25%; border:1px solid black; margin-bottom:2px;">
          <div class="name">'.$name.'</div>
          <div class="comment">'.$comment.'</div>
   <div class="reply-comments" style="position:relative; margin:auto; width:25%; border:1px solid black; margin-bottom:2px;">
          <div class="reply-name">'.$name.'</div>
          <div class="reply-comment">'.$comment.'</div>
   
        </div>
        </div>
}

Something like that? Thanks again rpkamp.

P.S.
Maybe it would require an additional SELECT statement?

#25

Oh, and to answer your two questions, the table of comments will store possibly hundreds or even thousands of comments as it will be a complete comment and reply system. Now I’m just trying to figure out the indention of the reply comments as they appear under the original comment. I would need 1 indention only on all of the reply comments that correspond to each parrent comment.

#26

There is no need for an if statement; this should work:

while ($stmt->fetch()) {
       echo '
        <div class="comments" style="position:relative; margin:auto; width:25%; border:1px solid black; margin-bottom:2px;">
          <div class="name">'.$name.'</div>
          <div class="name">'.$comment.'</div>';
          
          // now call the function recursively to get all the child posts for this post
          show_posts($id, $dbconn);
   
        echo '</div>';
    }

This will render another <div class="comments"> when there are more children, otherwise it will render nothing.

1 Like
#27

