PHP command line: enter data into executed function

PHP
#1

Hello all

I’m writing a script to automatically push code to a git server.
I’m using php and running the script via the command line.
After asking the user to enter the branch and commit message, the following code runs:
exec(‘git config user.name "’ . $userName . ‘"’);
exec(‘git config user.email "’ . $userEmail . ‘"’);

exec('git checkout -b ’ . $branch);
exec(‘git add --all’);
exec(‘git commit -m "’ . $message . ‘"’);

exec('git push origin ’ . $branch);

When running the last command, the script stops and asks for a user name, then a password.
How can I enter that username and password via the script?
I don’t want to have to type in the user name and password each time.
I’ve been looking on the net for the past 2 days, and I can’t get this right.

Thanks in advance.
Have a lovely day.

#2

You’re going to have a hard time with this. What are you trying to accomplish though? Just to run all of the commands in 1 go so you don’t have to do so much work? If so, why not just copy all of the commands from wherever you are pushing to and just run them all at once?

If you’re trying to run this through cron jobs, that’s a different story.

#3

also you shouldnt need to git config every time?

#4

Thanks guys.
Don’t worry about the git part.
Git just came about because it’s a nice example.
The crux of what I’m trying to do is execute a sub script from a parent script, and be able to read output from that script and write input into that script.
With corona lockdowns, I got time on my hands to learn new stuff.

#5

If you generate an SSH key pair, add the private key to your key agent, then upload the public key to GitHub, you should be able to avoid entering your password when pushing to GitHub.

See here: https://help.github.com/en/github/authenticating-to-github/generating-a-new-ssh-key-and-adding-it-to-the-ssh-agent

Other than that, if you are trying to build a CLI to interact with the GitHub API in any way, you’ll need to implement one of their authentication strategies. For example by generating an OAUth token, which you’ll store and send along with subsequent requests. I’ve no idea what this would look like in PHP, but in Node, you can (still) use a library such as @octokit/auth-basic. I say still, as this strategy has been deprecated by GitHub, who want to move people to their web application flow.

#6

You actually need multiple things. I created a project that backs up a game server I have to another disk. Then it also pushes that backup to a Github repo as a fail safe. When I was trying to write it, I had a lot of headaches until I found a source that had 1 file that was able to achieve what I wanted to.

Anyways, for my project, I needed an OAuth token for running cURL to create a private dynamic repo on Github. Then I needed an actual password and username (which they don’t recommend anymore since they want people to switch to the OAuth API) to authenticate to access that private repo. Then I ran that 3rd party file to push my files to Github.

Though I was running all of this under cron jobs so my example might be too extreme for what the OP is trying to do.

#7

That doesn’t seem right. You should be able to pass the access token along with the request to avoid entering your username and p/w.