PHP command line: enter data into executed function

I can get proc_open to work in another script.
Here is what I’ve tried for this script.
$branch = 'branch1';
$desc = array(
0 => array("pipe" , "r"),
1 => array("pipe" , "w")
);
$pipes = [];
$process = proc_open('git push origin ' . $branch , $desc , $pipes);
That’s the basic proc_open().
Where the script gets stuck, is where it asks for the user name.
At that point, I write the user name with fwrite(), but it just sticks around there.
I also fwrite(PHP_EOL) to simulate enter, but it won’t go past that point.
I tried stream_set_blocking() to stop the out, so I can just write the username, but no luck.
I tired fflush(), but no luck (I found another example that did this, so I gave it a bash.)
I tried a whole lot of other stuff, but I can’t get it to go past the point of asking for the user name.