PHP command line: enter data into executed function

James_Hibbard: That doesn't seem right. You should be able to pass the access token along with the request to avoid entering your username and p/w.

Yeah, I don’t know. They have a really strange way of doing it. I think they want people to use OAuth to authenticate first, then be able to send in a request using an access token. Problem with this is, it’s great on the web, but not CLI. I’m not sure if it asks for username and password if you’re not logged in via CLI, but if it does, it’s not very intuitive. That would defeat the whole purpose of requiring the OAuth to authenticate (meaning you still are required to input a username and password).

When I wrote my backup program, I was using a personal access token which should bypass the need to authenticate because this personal access token says “Hey, I am who I say I am”. But without the 1 line that uses a username and password, it’ll actually return this message.

stdClass Object ( [message] => Requires authentication [documentation_url] => https://developer.github.com/v3/repos/#create )

Which means you still are required to authenticate using a username and password which defeats the purpose of trying to avoid it altogether. Maybe someone with a better approach could point the way for the OP.