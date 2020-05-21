PHP code and HTML Mixed

I know it’s best not to mix but in a template it is useful to have some PHP sometimes, especially when you need to loop.

I have this scenario in my layout template:

I have two objects:

$mainSector , and

, and $subSector

They both come from the same table (sectors, obviously):

id | parent_id | title

1 | 0 | MainSector1

2 | 0 | MainSector2

3 | 0 | MainSector3

4 | 1 | SubSector1 (underMainSector1)

5 | 1 | SubSector2 (under MainSector1)

6 | 2 | SubSector 3 (under MainSector2)

etc…

$mainSectors is obtained using “select * from sectors where parent_id = 0”

$subSectors is obtained using “select * from sectors”

These are retrieved perfectly and are available in my template (I have debugged)

In my template I am trying to do this (I’ve deliberately left out my attempt at surrounding te php with the correct tags as I’m making a mess of this and this is what I need help with:

<ul> foreach ($mainSectors as $mainSector) { <li><?= $mainSector->title; ?> foreach ($subSectors as $subSector) { <ul> if ($subSector->parent_id == $mainSector->id) { <li><?= $subSector->title ?></li> } </ul> } </li> } </ul>

If I comment out the inner foreach the code works: I get a list of the 6 mainSector headings. (It’s actually a navigation bar). But when the inner foreach is present I get the first mainSector heading and nothing else. Or, I get “access” issues with this: $mainSector->id)

Help?

Cheers

p.s.

Feel free to offer a “better way all together” of doing this.