PHP code and HTML Mixed

I know it’s best not to mix but in a template it is useful to have some PHP sometimes, especially when you need to loop.
I have this scenario in my layout template:
I have two objects:
- $mainSector, and
- $subSector
They both come from the same table (sectors, obviously):
id | parent_id | title
1 | 0 | MainSector1
2 | 0 | MainSector2
3 | 0 | MainSector3
4 | 1 | SubSector1 (underMainSector1)
5 | 1 | SubSector2 (under MainSector1)
6 | 2 | SubSector 3 (under MainSector2)
etc…
$mainSectors is obtained using “select * from sectors where parent_id = 0”
$subSectors is obtained using “select * from sectors”
These are retrieved perfectly and are available in my template (I have debugged)
In my template I am trying to do this (I’ve deliberately left out my attempt at surrounding te php with the correct tags as I’m making a mess of this and this is what I need help with:
<ul>
foreach ($mainSectors as $mainSector) {
<li><?= $mainSector->title; ?>
foreach ($subSectors as $subSector) {
<ul>
if ($subSector->parent_id == $mainSector->id) {
<li><?= $subSector->title ?></li>
}
</ul>
}
</li>
}
</ul>
If I comment out the inner foreach the code works: I get a list of the 6 mainSector headings. (It’s actually a navigation bar). But when the inner foreach is present I get the first mainSector heading and nothing else. Or, I get “access” issues with this: $mainSector->id)
Help?
Cheers
p.s.
Feel free to offer a “better way all together” of doing this.