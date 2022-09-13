Php check if users exists in database

Hello, I’ve recorded data in database and read data from database, no trouble with that. Now I’m trying to search a specific data, and if found do nothing, or if not found insert a record.

I’ve been reading this forum and trying stuff from what I’ve red, but not grabbing the hand of it. Could someone explain it better? or what should I search in the manual to understand this more.

include_once "connection.php"; $userId = "TQWE213QWE123"; $sql_read = "SELECT TRUE FROM users WHERE userId = ? LIMIT 1"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql_read); $stmt->execute($userId); $exists = $stmt->fetch(); if ($exists) { echo 'found'; } else { $now = date('Y-m-d H:i:s.') . gettimeofday()['usec']; $sql_add = 'INSERT INTO users (userId,useremail,time) VALUES (?,?,?)'; $stmt_add = $pdo->prepare($sql_add); $stmt_add->execute(array($userId,$useremail,$now)); echo 'not found, new data inserted'; }

I’t always says not found even if the record is there, and it prints a duplicate :S