Php check if users exists in database

Hello, I’ve recorded data in database and read data from database, no trouble with that. Now I’m trying to search a specific data, and if found do nothing, or if not found insert a record.
I’ve been reading this forum and trying stuff from what I’ve red, but not grabbing the hand of it. Could someone explain it better? or what should I search in the manual to understand this more.
include_once "connection.php";
$userId = "TQWE213QWE123";
$sql_read = "SELECT TRUE FROM users WHERE userId = ? LIMIT 1";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql_read);
$stmt->execute($userId);
$exists = $stmt->fetch();
if ($exists) {
echo 'found';
} else {
$now = date('Y-m-d H:i:s.') . gettimeofday()['usec'];
$sql_add = 'INSERT INTO users (userId,useremail,time) VALUES (?,?,?)';
$stmt_add = $pdo->prepare($sql_add);
$stmt_add->execute(array($userId,$useremail,$now));
echo 'not found, new data inserted';
}
I’t always says not found even if the record is there, and it prints a duplicate :S