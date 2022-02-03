PHP chat application, listing conversation contacts problem

Hello!

I’m building a small chat system for my web app. The conversation chat window is working just fine but I can’t figure out a mysql schema listing the conversation partners for a user in my “messages.php” file.

Here is the table for the chat:

chat_usertouser
utu_id,  utu_senderid,  utu_receiverid,  utu_msg,  utu_groupid, utu_datetime,  utu_status

And the users table, of course

users
us_id, us_fullname, us_pic, ...    etc...

I know I need to check if the logged in user ID is in the utu_receiverid or in the utu_senderid column first then I need to group by the utu_groupid column but I cannot figure out how to display the conversation partner name when listing the conversations.

Can anybody help me with this?

There may be more efficient ways, but this should do the trick:

SELECT DISTINCT
   utu_senderid
FROM
   chat_usertouser
WHERE
   utu_receiveirid = :userid
UNION ALL
SELECT DISTINCT
   utu_receiveirid
FROM
   chat_usertouser
WHERE
   utu_senderid = :userid

Where :userid is the ID of the user that is currently logged in.

It gives you a list of user IDs where the user was either the sender or the receipient.
You’d need to join those IDs against the users table if you want more information on them.