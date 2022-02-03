PHP chat application, listing conversation contacts problem

Hello!

I’m building a small chat system for my web app. The conversation chat window is working just fine but I can’t figure out a mysql schema listing the conversation partners for a user in my “messages.php” file.

Here is the table for the chat:

chat_usertouser utu_id, utu_senderid, utu_receiverid, utu_msg, utu_groupid, utu_datetime, utu_status

And the users table, of course

users us_id, us_fullname, us_pic, ... etc...

I know I need to check if the logged in user ID is in the utu_receiverid or in the utu_senderid column first then I need to group by the utu_groupid column but I cannot figure out how to display the conversation partner name when listing the conversations.

Can anybody help me with this?