I really do not understand you. All details can be found in the post. If you are worried about the .exe file and what it does, all the instructions (5 lines of code) are there and can be read in the .cpp file. If you are not familiar with cpp code then I can tell you that all it does is monitor a “file path” in the file system, this “file path” is specified by monitor.php when executing the .exe file. Everything is there for you to see my friend.

Why I mix c++ into this is irrelevant, but my project requires it. I need to monitor folders and get information as soon as something happens in those folders (without repeatedly checking a file for updates)