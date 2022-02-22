PHP: Calling a function inside a class?

I have the code below. I need to acces the function send_to_flow($params = null,$to_phone = null,$input_phone = null)

send_to_flow is there to package up the inputs and send them to Twilio so it can do its thing.

I’m trying to hook a Wordpress form plugin to send some data from a form via that send_to_flow function.

Note, I have some literals in there for testing purposes.

add_action('jet-form-builder/custom-action/cg_registration','package_form_results_flow'); function package_form_results_flow($result){ $to_number = "+1" . $result['phone_number']; $params = array ( 'numberType' => 'MOBILE', 'firstName' => 'JOHN', ); $number_type = $result['number_type']; send_to_flow($params,$to_number); }