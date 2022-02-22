PHP: Calling a function inside a class?

How do I call a function inside a class from outside that class (but not inside any class)?
Please supply a simple class and methods/functions showing how you would like to call the function.
The idea is to pinpoint the problem and eliminate ambiguity.
FYI: A function within a class is called a Method.
<?php
class MyClass {
function myMethod(){
return 'My Method';
}
}
$demo = new MyClass();
echo $demo->myMethod();
I have the code below. I need to acces the function send_to_flow($params = null,$to_phone = null,$input_phone = null)
send_to_flow is there to package up the inputs and send them to Twilio so it can do its thing.
I’m trying to hook a Wordpress form plugin to send some data from a form via that send_to_flow function.
Note, I have some literals in there for testing purposes.
add_action('jet-form-builder/custom-action/cg_registration','package_form_results_flow');
function package_form_results_flow($result){
$to_number = "+1" . $result['phone_number'];
$params = array (
'numberType' => 'MOBILE',
'firstName' => 'JOHN',
);
$number_type = $result['number_type'];
send_to_flow($params,$to_number);
}
class LCPFlowConnector
{
public $pluginName = "lcpflowconnector";
public function displayLCPFlowConnectorSettingsPage()
{
include_once "lcpflowconnector-admin-settings-page.php";
}
public function addLCPFlowConnectorAdminOption()
{
add_options_page(
"LCP FLOW CONNECTOR PAGE",
"Flow Connector",
"manage_options",
$this->pluginName,
[$this, "displayLCPFlowConnectorSettingsPage"]
);
}
/**
* Sanitises all input fields.
*
*/
public function pluginOptionsValidate($input)
{
$newinput["api_sid"] = trim($input["api_sid"]);
$newinput["api_auth_token"] = trim($input["api_auth_token"]);
$newinput["api_flow_sid"] = trim($input["api_flow_sid"]);
$newinput["api_default_from"] = trim($input["api_default_from"]);
return $newinput;
}
/**
* Registers and Defines the necessary fields we need.
* @since 1.0.0
*/
public function lcpflowconnectorAdminSettingsSave()
{
register_setting(
$this->pluginName,
$this->pluginName,
[$this, "pluginOptionsValidate"]
);
add_settings_section(
"lcpflowconnector_main",
"Main Settings",
[$this, "lcpflowconnectorSectionText"],
"lcpflowconnector-settings-page"
);
add_settings_field(
"api_sid",
"API SID",
[$this, "lcpflowconnectorSettingSid"],
"lcpflowconnector-settings-page",
"lcpflowconnector_main"
);
add_settings_field(
"api_auth_token",
"API AUTH TOKEN",
[$this, "lcpflowconnectorSettingToken"],
"lcpflowconnector-settings-page",
"lcpflowconnector_main"
);
add_settings_field(
"flow_sid",
"FLOW SID",
[$this, "lcpflowconnectorSettingFlowSid"],
"lcpflowconnector-settings-page",
"lcpflowconnector_main"
);
add_settings_field(
"api_default_from",
"Default From Phone Number",
[$this, "lcpflowconnectorSettingDefaultFrom"],
"lcpflowconnector-settings-page",
"lcpflowconnector_main"
);
}
/**
* Displays the settings sub header
* @since 1.0.0
*/
public function lcpflowconnectorSectionText()
{
echo '<h3 style="text-decoration: underline;">Edit api details</h3>';
}
/**
* Renders the sid input field
* @since 1.0.0
*/
public function lcpflowconnectorSettingSid()
{
$options = get_option($this->pluginName);
echo "
<input
id='$this->pluginName[api_sid]'
name='$this->pluginName[api_sid]'
size='40'
type='text'
value='{$options['api_sid']}'
placeholder='Enter your API SID here'
/>
";
}
/**
* Renders the auth_token input field
*
*/
public function lcpflowconnectorSettingToken()
{
$options = get_option($this->pluginName);
echo "
<input
id='$this->pluginName[api_auth_token]'
name='$this->pluginName[api_auth_token]'
size='40'
type='text'
value='{$options['api_auth_token']}'
placeholder='Enter your API AUTH TOKEN here'
/>
";
}
/**
* Renders the flow input field
*
*/
public function lcpflowconnectorSettingFlowSid()
{
$options = get_option($this->pluginName);
echo "
<input
id='$this->pluginName[api_flow_sid]'
name='$this->pluginName[api_flow_sid]'
size='40'
type='text'
value='{$options['api_flow_sid']}'
placeholder='Enter your FLOW here (eg FWXXXXXXXXXXXX)'
/>
";
}
/**
* Renders the default from number field
*
*/
public function lcpflowconnectorSettingDefaultFrom()
{
$options = get_option($this->pluginName);
echo "
<input
id='$this->pluginName[api_default_from]'
name='$this->pluginName[api_default_from]'
size='40'
type='text'
value='{$options['api_default_from']}'
placeholder='Enter your default FROM number (eg. +15125555555)'
/>
";
}
/* SEND TO FLOW */
/* $to number is required, to be in E11 format eg +15555551234
/* $flow will default to whatever is input on the settings page, but can be overridden
/* $parameters(array) will send extra parameters with the flow, if necessary
*/
public function send_to_flow($params = null,$to_phone = null,$input_phone = null)
{
//gets our api details from the database.
$api_details = get_option($this->pluginName);
if (is_array($api_details) and count($api_details) != 0) {
$TWILIO_SID = $api_details["api_sid"];
$TWILIO_TOKEN = $api_details["api_auth_token"];
$TWILIO_FLOW = $api_details["api_flow_sid"];
$TWILIO_DEFAULT_FROM = $api_details["api_default_from"];
}
if(is_null($input_phone)){
$from_phone = $TWILIO_DEFAULT_FROM;
}
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt(CURLOPT_POST, TRUE); //post
$url = "https://studio.twilio.com/v1/Flows/" . $TWILIO_FLOW . "/Executions";
$FROM = $from_phone;
$paramsd = array(
'flowFunc' => "CG_NEW_USER_VERIFY",
'numberType' => "MOBILE",
);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url); //the url
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_USERPWD, "$TWILIO_SID:$TWILIO_TOKEN"); //credentials
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPAUTH, CURLAUTH_BASIC); //allow authentication
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, array(
'To' => $to_phone,
'From' => $FROM,
'Parameters' => json_encode($params)
)
);
curl_exec($ch); //send
}
}```
The call to the method has to reference an object which is an instance of the class.
$object->send_to_flow($params,$to_number);
Though really the method should have some kind of return, if at least to signal if the operation worked or not.