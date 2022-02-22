PHP: Calling a function inside a class?

How do I call a function inside a class from outside that class (but not inside any class)?

Please supply a simple class and methods/functions showing how you would like to call the function.

The idea is to pinpoint the problem and eliminate ambiguity.

FYI: A function within a class is called a Method.

<?php
class MyClass {
    function myMethod(){
        return 'My Method';

    }
}
$demo =  new MyClass();
echo $demo->myMethod();
I have the code below. I need to acces the function send_to_flow($params = null,$to_phone = null,$input_phone = null)

send_to_flow is there to package up the inputs and send them to Twilio so it can do its thing.

I’m trying to hook a Wordpress form plugin to send some data from a form via that send_to_flow function.

Note, I have some literals in there for testing purposes.

add_action('jet-form-builder/custom-action/cg_registration','package_form_results_flow');

function package_form_results_flow($result){
    $to_number = "+1" . $result['phone_number'];
    $params = array (
        'numberType' => 'MOBILE',
        'firstName' => 'JOHN',
    );
    $number_type = $result['number_type'];
    send_to_flow($params,$to_number);
}

class LCPFlowConnector
{
    public $pluginName = "lcpflowconnector";

    public function displayLCPFlowConnectorSettingsPage()
    {
        include_once "lcpflowconnector-admin-settings-page.php";
    }

    public function addLCPFlowConnectorAdminOption()
    {
        add_options_page(
            "LCP FLOW CONNECTOR PAGE",
            "Flow Connector",
            "manage_options",
            $this->pluginName,
            [$this, "displayLCPFlowConnectorSettingsPage"]
        );
    }

    /**
     * Sanitises all input fields.
     *
     */
    public function pluginOptionsValidate($input)
    {
        $newinput["api_sid"] = trim($input["api_sid"]);
        $newinput["api_auth_token"] = trim($input["api_auth_token"]);
        $newinput["api_flow_sid"] = trim($input["api_flow_sid"]);
        $newinput["api_default_from"] = trim($input["api_default_from"]);
        return $newinput;
    }

    /**
     * Registers and Defines the necessary fields we need.
     *  @since    1.0.0
     */
    public function lcpflowconnectorAdminSettingsSave()
    {
        register_setting(
            $this->pluginName,
            $this->pluginName,
            [$this, "pluginOptionsValidate"]
        );
        add_settings_section(
            "lcpflowconnector_main",
            "Main Settings",
            [$this, "lcpflowconnectorSectionText"],
            "lcpflowconnector-settings-page"
        );
        add_settings_field(
            "api_sid",
            "API SID",
            [$this, "lcpflowconnectorSettingSid"],
            "lcpflowconnector-settings-page",
            "lcpflowconnector_main"
        );
        add_settings_field(
            "api_auth_token",
            "API AUTH TOKEN",
            [$this, "lcpflowconnectorSettingToken"],
            "lcpflowconnector-settings-page",
            "lcpflowconnector_main"
        );
        add_settings_field(
            "flow_sid",
            "FLOW SID",
            [$this, "lcpflowconnectorSettingFlowSid"],
            "lcpflowconnector-settings-page",
            "lcpflowconnector_main"
        );
        add_settings_field(
            "api_default_from",
            "Default From Phone Number",
            [$this, "lcpflowconnectorSettingDefaultFrom"],
            "lcpflowconnector-settings-page",
            "lcpflowconnector_main"
        );
    }

    /**
     * Displays the settings sub header
     *  @since    1.0.0
     */
    public function lcpflowconnectorSectionText()
    {
        echo '<h3 style="text-decoration: underline;">Edit api details</h3>';
    }

    /**
     * Renders the sid input field
     *  @since    1.0.0
     */
    public function lcpflowconnectorSettingSid()
    {
        $options = get_option($this->pluginName);
        echo "
            <input
                id='$this->pluginName[api_sid]'
                name='$this->pluginName[api_sid]'
                size='40'
                type='text'
                value='{$options['api_sid']}'
                placeholder='Enter your API SID here'
            />
        ";
    }

    /**
     * Renders the auth_token input field
     *
     */
    public function lcpflowconnectorSettingToken()
    {
        $options = get_option($this->pluginName);
        echo "
            <input
                id='$this->pluginName[api_auth_token]'
                name='$this->pluginName[api_auth_token]'
                size='40'
                type='text'
                value='{$options['api_auth_token']}'
                placeholder='Enter your API AUTH TOKEN here'
            />
        ";
    }
    /**
     * Renders the flow input field
     *
     */
    public function lcpflowconnectorSettingFlowSid()
    {
        $options = get_option($this->pluginName);
        echo "
            <input
                id='$this->pluginName[api_flow_sid]'
                name='$this->pluginName[api_flow_sid]'
                size='40'
                type='text'
                value='{$options['api_flow_sid']}'
                placeholder='Enter your FLOW here (eg FWXXXXXXXXXXXX)'
            />
        ";
    }
    /**
     * Renders the default from number field
     *
     */
    public function lcpflowconnectorSettingDefaultFrom()
    {
        $options = get_option($this->pluginName);
        echo "
            <input
                id='$this->pluginName[api_default_from]'
                name='$this->pluginName[api_default_from]'
                size='40'
                type='text'
                value='{$options['api_default_from']}'
                placeholder='Enter your default FROM number (eg. +15125555555)'
            />
        ";
    }

/* SEND TO FLOW */
 /* $to number is required, to be in E11 format eg +15555551234
 /* $flow will default to whatever is input on the settings page, but can be overridden
 /* $parameters(array) will send extra parameters with the flow, if necessary
 */ 

    public function send_to_flow($params = null,$to_phone = null,$input_phone = null)
    {


        //gets our api details from the database.
        $api_details = get_option($this->pluginName);
        if (is_array($api_details) and count($api_details) != 0) {
            $TWILIO_SID = $api_details["api_sid"];
            $TWILIO_TOKEN = $api_details["api_auth_token"];
            $TWILIO_FLOW = $api_details["api_flow_sid"];
            $TWILIO_DEFAULT_FROM = $api_details["api_default_from"];
           
        }
        if(is_null($input_phone)){
            $from_phone = $TWILIO_DEFAULT_FROM;
        }
        $ch = curl_init();
        curl_setopt(CURLOPT_POST, TRUE); //post
        $url = "https://studio.twilio.com/v1/Flows/" . $TWILIO_FLOW . "/Executions"; 
       $FROM = $from_phone;
       $paramsd = array(
               'flowFunc' => "CG_NEW_USER_VERIFY",
               'numberType' => "MOBILE",
           );
        curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url); //the url
        curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_USERPWD, "$TWILIO_SID:$TWILIO_TOKEN"); //credentials
        curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPAUTH, CURLAUTH_BASIC); //allow authentication
        curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, array(
            'To' => $to_phone,
            'From' => $FROM,
            'Parameters' => json_encode($params)
            )
        );
        curl_exec($ch); //send
    }


}```