Php array sort numbers leading zeroes numeric string

Hello, I have a curios problem sorting an array with numbers with leading zeroes as either numeric or string.

Here is my array:

$target[] = array('06', '14', '24', '35', '37', '49'); $target[] = array('06', '23', '37', '44', '48', '49'); $target[] = array('06', '10', '14', '22', '44', '49'); $target[] = array('01', '06', '14', '36', '37', '44'); $target[] = array('14', '18', '19', '29', '37', '49'); $target[] = array('18', '06', '09', '44', '14', '30');

I tried using methods SORT_NUMERIC and SORT_STRING as follows:

sort($target, SORT_NUMERIC);

and in the last array, I see this:

5 => array (size=6) 0 => string '18' (length=2) 1 => string '06' (length=2) 2 => string '09' (length=2) 3 => string '44' (length=2) 4 => string '14' (length=2) 5 => string '30' (length=2)

I tried manually editing to correct the array but still see the same result.

I also tried to cast the values to integer as follows but again still see the same result:

// Cast all values in array as integer type values otherwise leave as strings $passmydraws === array_merge(array($target[0]),array_map('intval', array_slice($target, 0, 5))); // strval intval echo "Cast all values in passmydraws <pre>"; var_dump($target); echo "</pre>"; echo "<br>

";

What am I missing or how can I remove the leading zeroes from the entire array if that will help?