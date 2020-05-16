PHP and Mysql trying to get sum value between dates

#1

I got the sum code to work, and now it is the bane of my coding life. when I throw in a BETWEEN clause in the SQL the $grand_month total doesn’t show up on the dates it is supposed to. It is showing on months where it doesn’t belong.
I don’t mind if there is a better way to do the sum thing, I cannot constrain the sum output inbetween the months because it is not in the while statement. I can’t get my head around this. Does anyone have some example code they could show me to help me to find a way to do this.

		$sql_month = "
		SELECT jobs_assembly.assemble_qty, jobs.mass,
		(jobs_assembly.assemble_qty * jobs.mass) AS 'sum'	
		FROM jobs_assembly
		LEFT JOIN jobs on jobs_assembly.jobs_id = jobs.id
		LEFT JOIN job_names ON jobs.job_names_id = job_names.job_id
		WHERE jobs_assembly.assemble_date BETWEEN '$monthStart' AND '$monthEnd'
		";

		$result_month = mysqli_query($conn, $sql_month);

		if (mysqli_num_rows($result_month) > 0) {
			
			$grand_month = '0';
			while($row_month = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result_month)) {
				$grand_month += $row_month['sum'];
			} //while
		} //if
		
		if(!empty($grand_month)){ ?>
		<p>Assemble Total Mass Month : <?php echo $grand_month; ?> kgs</p>
		<?php
		}
#2

What are the values of $monthStart and $monthEnd?

#3

Can you expand on that statement? I’m not sure what you mean by it.

What type of column is assemble_date? Is it a date, or a datetime, or something else?

#4

Insert standard ‘use prepared statements’ response here.

If the goal of the query is just to get the total, why are we selecting the sub values? SELECT the SUM (as in, the actual sum function) and be done with it.