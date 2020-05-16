PHP and Mysql trying to get sum value between dates

I got the sum code to work, and now it is the bane of my coding life. when I throw in a BETWEEN clause in the SQL the $grand_month total doesn’t show up on the dates it is supposed to. It is showing on months where it doesn’t belong.

I don’t mind if there is a better way to do the sum thing, I cannot constrain the sum output inbetween the months because it is not in the while statement. I can’t get my head around this. Does anyone have some example code they could show me to help me to find a way to do this.

$sql_month = " SELECT jobs_assembly.assemble_qty, jobs.mass, (jobs_assembly.assemble_qty * jobs.mass) AS 'sum' FROM jobs_assembly LEFT JOIN jobs on jobs_assembly.jobs_id = jobs.id LEFT JOIN job_names ON jobs.job_names_id = job_names.job_id WHERE jobs_assembly.assemble_date BETWEEN '$monthStart' AND '$monthEnd' "; $result_month = mysqli_query($conn, $sql_month); if (mysqli_num_rows($result_month) > 0) { $grand_month = '0'; while($row_month = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result_month)) { $grand_month += $row_month['sum']; } //while } //if if(!empty($grand_month)){ ?> <p>Assemble Total Mass Month : <?php echo $grand_month; ?> kgs</p> <?php }