PHP and Mysql trying to get sum value between dates

I got the sum code to work, and now it is the bane of my coding life. when I throw in a BETWEEN clause in the SQL the $grand_month total doesn’t show up on the dates it is supposed to. It is showing on months where it doesn’t belong.
I don’t mind if there is a better way to do the sum thing, I cannot constrain the sum output inbetween the months because it is not in the while statement. I can’t get my head around this. Does anyone have some example code they could show me to help me to find a way to do this.
$sql_month = "
SELECT jobs_assembly.assemble_qty, jobs.mass,
(jobs_assembly.assemble_qty * jobs.mass) AS 'sum'
FROM jobs_assembly
LEFT JOIN jobs on jobs_assembly.jobs_id = jobs.id
LEFT JOIN job_names ON jobs.job_names_id = job_names.job_id
WHERE jobs_assembly.assemble_date BETWEEN '$monthStart' AND '$monthEnd'
";
$result_month = mysqli_query($conn, $sql_month);
if (mysqli_num_rows($result_month) > 0) {
$grand_month = '0';
while($row_month = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result_month)) {
$grand_month += $row_month['sum'];
} //while
} //if
if(!empty($grand_month)){ ?>
<p>Assemble Total Mass Month : <?php echo $grand_month; ?> kgs</p>
<?php
}