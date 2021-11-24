PHP and MySQL Shopping Cart

Hello,
You guys were able to help me the last time, so I figured I would see if you have an answer to this one .
I am trying to set up a e-commerce shop for my website, but everything I am finding dosen’t work for one reason or another. I’m just going to list a few ones I tried, and why they don’t work. Oh, I am on a shared hosting server.
- WordPress + WooCommerance Simply to big, and takes way to long to load, Magento has the same issue
- OpenCart Requires a folder outside the root, my host doesn’t allow that
- ZenCart Not Modern, looks pretty bad
And here are the features I would love to have:
- Stripe Payments
- SMTP support
- Coupon Codes
- Product options (Dropdown Or Radio, and text)
- An email to myself upon sale
- Modern look
- Categories
- Search bar (Optional, really don’t care about this)
If anyone knows of something, please let me know!