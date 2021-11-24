PHP and MySQL Shopping Cart

Hello,

You guys were able to help me the last time, so I figured I would see if you have an answer to this one .

I am trying to set up a e-commerce shop for my website, but everything I am finding dosen’t work for one reason or another. I’m just going to list a few ones I tried, and why they don’t work. Oh, I am on a shared hosting server.

WordPress + WooCommerance Simply to big, and takes way to long to load, Magento has the same issue

OpenCart Requires a folder outside the root, my host doesn’t allow that

ZenCart Not Modern, looks pretty bad

And here are the features I would love to have:

Stripe Payments SMTP support Coupon Codes Product options (Dropdown Or Radio, and text) An email to myself upon sale Modern look Categories Search bar (Optional, really don’t care about this)

If anyone knows of something, please let me know!