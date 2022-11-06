PHP and Javascript

Dear Mr. Butler,

what are the sugested material to study PHP and VUE. Each time I started to try study Vue.js and others (Node, Angular, Deno) it was too overwhelming to prepare my PC for devel (except DENO). After reading the concepts of MVC on https://r.je/ in past it seems to be total mess which must be avoided and as a non-pro programmer I can not handle in the future ;-) But on the other hand some "almost real time" features would be great. Example based on this book. all connected users to IJDB could be informed immediately when joke is updated, inserted, chat to each other.... Anyway Mr. Butler thank you for your work, it is a great inspiration source for me and your work is the main reason I have prepaid sitepoint premium. Best regards from Prague. Jan

Link to content: PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 7th Edition - Section 2