Php alternate several body attribute from a link

In another thread I asked for a js solution to my problem with a multilingual website. I guess, adding something like ?set=it or ?set=en at the end of the link.

I have not many pages with three languages (Italia, Spanish, English) in the the same webpage, with this code

html

<span lang='it'>Pubblicazioni</span><span lang='es'>Publicaciones</span><span lang='en'>Publications</span>

css

body[lang=it] *[lang]:not([lang="it"]){display:none;} body[lang=en] *[lang]:not([lang="en"]){display:none;} body[lang=es] *[lang]:not([lang="es"]){display:none;}

php

Every page has a php variable as body lang:

<body lang="<?php if(empty($lang)) {echo "it";} else {echo"$lang";} ?>" >

and so far my links (from a webpage to another of my website) go to a small php (sucha as members-es.php) page that contains only the lang variable and the include the matching complete webpage (with <span> multilingual as above, in this case members.php).

My question is: it would be possible to avoid this two-files system, and use something like this (in Example 3) to open the (only, at this point) target webpage setting its body lang from the link ( <a href >) in the starting webpage of my website.

Maybe using match function?