PHP Adding AND Statement to MySQL Query Breaks Report Code

I have a commission report that I am working on and I have to modify the total section for project manager’s commission. I’ll try my best to explain my problem.

There is one main function called Display() that controls the output of the report. This function calls several other functions within the report.

function Display() { $this->headerSummary(); $this->viewSalesSummary(); $this->viewSales(); $this->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0); $this->headerSummary(); $this->viewPMSummary(); $this->viewPM(); }

Basically, the Sales functions control the sales part of the report that shows the summary and the totals for the salespeople. The same thing for the PM functions - these show the project manager data.

There is no problem with the sales functions (which look like this):

function viewSalesSummary() { $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 10); global $pdo; $sql = "SELECT Salesperson_1 as salesman, Customer_Number as customer, LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name, SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000, IF(Salesperson_1 != 'ADC', SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.09, 2) ELSE 0.00 END), SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.05, 2) ELSE 0.00 END)) as comm_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000, IF(Salesperson_1 != 'ADC', SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.045, 2) ELSE 0.00 END), SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.05, 2) ELSE 0.00 END)) as comm_below_1000 FROM invoices RIGHT JOIN salespeople ON invoices.Salesperson_1 = salespeople.initials WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Sales_Amount != 0 AND Customer_Name != 'BUILDNBUY SIGNS' AND Writeoff_Amount < 100 GROUP BY Salesperson_1, Customer_Number"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) { $x = $this->GetX(); $this->SetX(12); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->salesman, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->customer, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(25, 10, '$' . $data->invoiced_sales, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, '$' . $data->total_above_1000, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, '$' . $data->comm_above_1000, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, '$' . $data->total_below_1000, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, '$' . $data->comm_below_1000, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX($x); } } function viewSales() { global $pdo; $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8); $sql = "SELECT initials, name, draw, previous_balance FROM salespeople ORDER BY initials"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); $result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); foreach($result as $initials_ary) { $initials = implode(" ", $initials_ary); $this->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0); $this->headerSalesTotals($initials_ary["name"]); $this->viewSalesTotals($initials_ary["initials"], $initials_ary["draw"], $initials_ary["previous_balance"]); } }

The problem I’m experiencing is with the PM side. The PM functions look like this:

function viewPMSummary() { $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 10); global $pdo; $sql = "SELECT Salesperson_2 as pm, Customer_Number as customer, LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name, SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.01, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as comm_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.005, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as comm_below_1000 FROM invoices RIGHT JOIN pm ON invoices.Salesperson_2 = pm.initials WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Sales_Amount != 0 AND Customer_Name != 'BUILDNBUY SIGNS' AND Salesperson_2 != '' AND Writeoff_Amount < 100 GROUP BY Salesperson_2, Customer_Number"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); while($data = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) { $x = $this->GetX(); $this->SetX(12); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->pm, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(20, 10, $data->customer, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(70, 10, $data->name, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(25, 10, '$' . $data->invoiced_sales, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, '$' . $data->total_above_1000, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, '$' . $data->comm_above_1000, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, '$' . $data->total_below_1000, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Cell(30, 10, '$' . $data->comm_below_1000, 1, 0, 'C'); $this->Ln(); $this->SetX($x); } } function viewPM() { global $pdo; $this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8); $sql = "SELECT initials, name FROM pm ORDER BY initials"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); $result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); foreach($result as $initials_ary) { $initials = implode(" ", $initials_ary); $this->AddPage('L', 'Letter', 0); $this->headerPMTotals($initials_ary["name"]); $this->viewPMTotals($initials_ary["initials"]); } }

The 2 totals functions have the queries in them. The sales works just fine, but I need to add this line:

... AND Writeoff_Amount < 100 ...

to this query:

SELECT COALESCE(Customer_Number, 'Total') as customer, LEFT(Customer_Name, 28) as name, SUM(Sales_Amount) as invoiced_sales, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.01, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as comm_above_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN Sales_Amount ELSE 0 END) as total_below_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.005, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as comm_below_1000, SUM(CASE WHEN Sales_Amount >= 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.01, 2) ELSE 0.00 END + CASE WHEN Sales_Amount < 1000 THEN ROUND(Sales_Amount * 0.005, 2) ELSE 0.00 END) as total_comm FROM invoices WHERE Balance_Due = 0 AND Salesperson_2 = ? AND Sales_Amount != 0 AND Customer_Name != 'BUILDNBUY SIGNS' GROUP BY Customer_Number WITH ROLLUP

But when I add that line to the query, this happens:

Notice : Undefined variable: final_amt in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\reports\commission.php on line 244

Fatal error : Uncaught Exception: FPDF error: Some data has already been output, can’t send PDF file in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\reports\fpdf\fpdf.php:271 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\reports\fpdf\fpdf.php(1060): FPDF->Error(‘Some data has a…’) #1 C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\reports\fpdf\fpdf.php(999): FPDF->_checkoutput() #2 C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\reports\commission.php(304): FPDF->Output(‘I’, ‘August 2020 Com…’) #3 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\cascotax\api\reports\fpdf\fpdf.php on line 271

This is line 244:

$this->Cell(20, 10, '$' . $final_amt, 1, 0, 'C');

and this is line 271:

$this->SetFont('Arial', '', 8);

I’m not sure if this is a PHP problem or a database problem?