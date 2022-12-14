PHP 8.1 Fix - PHP Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type null - Error

Hi All

Forever I have been using the example of the below code to get results from my DB and add it to a veriable:

$getContent = mysqli_query($con,‘SELECT whatever FROM table WHERE this=“this” AND that=“that”’);

$getContent = mysqli_fetch_array($getContent);

I then use the code like - print $getContent[‘whatever’];

I have recently upgraded to PHP 8.1 and now get an error in my error log if the result is NULL:

PHP Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in LINE NUMBER

Any idea how I fix this?

Thanks for any help

mrmbarnes